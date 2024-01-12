en English
Manitoba’s First Major Storm of the Season Strains CAA Services

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Manitoba's First Major Storm of the Season Strains CAA Services

The biting chill of Manitoba’s first major storm of the season had a significant impact on the province, particularly on the roadways. The storm, which saw heavy snowfall across various communities, resulted in an unprecedented surge in service requests for CAA Manitoba. On Thursday alone, the organization reported attending to nearly 500 members, a number significantly higher than the average of 350 service requests typically received on a winter day.

Surge in Battery-Related Issues

The following morning, CAA Manitoba found itself combating a barrage of calls, with approximately 55% of them related to battery issues. As temperatures plummeted and snow blanketed the region, an increasing number of motorists found themselves stranded due to battery failure. This surge in battery-related problems served as a stark reminder of the additional strain harsh weather conditions can place on vehicles.

Rising Demand for Towing Services

While battery troubles claimed the lion’s share of service requests, CAA Manitoba also reported a growing demand for towing services. The heavy snowfall, which blanketed roads and rendered them treacherous, led to an increase in vehicles needing to be extricated and towed. This rise in requests for towing services underscores the challenging conditions motorists faced during the storm.

Heavy Snowfall across Manitoba

The heightened demand for roadside assistance coincided with heavy snowfall across various Manitoba communities. Environment and Climate Change Canada reported snow accumulation ranging from 10 to 20 centimetres in Winnipeg, 15 to 20 centimetres in the Matlock area, seven to 16 centimetres in Portage la Prairie, and 10 to 12 centimetres in Steinbach. This significant snowfall, the first major one of the season, tested the resilience of both residents and services alike, setting the stage for what could be a particularly harsh winter.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

