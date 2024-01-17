Manitoba School Divisions Advocate for More Indigenous Teachers

In a move to enhance Indigenous education in Manitoba's public schools, Holly Hunter of the St-James Assiniboia School Division (SJASD) and Tamara Kuly of the Winnipeg School Division have jointly authored a letter to the Minister of Advanced Education and Training, Renée Cable. The objective of the correspondence is to advocate for a substantial increase in the number of Indigenous teachers in the provincial education system.

Advertisment

Indigenous Representation and Student Success

The duo strongly believes in the transformative power of representation in education. They argue that the presence of Indigenous educators can have a profound positive influence on the academic achievements, graduation rates, and future employment prospects of Indigenous students. More than just a statistic, they see this as an opportunity to boost the overall wellbeing of these students by fostering a sense of belonging and identity.

A Call for Collaboration

Advertisment

In their letter, Hunter and Kuly urged the provincial government to collaborate closely with Indigenous organizations across Manitoba. Their goal is to increase the enrollment of Indigenous individuals in teacher training programs, a strategic move designed to certify a larger number of Indigenous teachers for the public school system. As a part of this process, they also suggested that these collaborations could help address the challenges faced by post-secondary institutions in augmenting the number of Indigenous B.Ed. graduates.

Bridging the Gap with Indigenous Concepts

Rebecca Chambers, a Red River Métis and Master of Education student at Shaftesbury, stands as a testament to the potential success of this initiative. A recipient of the University of Manitoba's Indigenous Master's Scholarship in Education, her research seeks to integrate the colonial structure of education with Indigenous concepts of success and advancement. Chambers, who teaches Current Topics in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Studies and serves as the Indigenous Teacher Champion in the Pembina Trails School Division, stresses the importance of teacher demographics reflecting the school community for optimum student learning.

Advertisment

Investing in Indigenous Education

The Government of Canada, recognizing the importance of Indigenous education, has earmarked $362 million over a decade and an ongoing $40 million for the Métis Nation Post-Secondary Education Strategy. This strategy seeks to bridge the education attainment gap between Métis Nation students and non-Indigenous students in Canada. The Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council and the University of Manitoba, in an innovative cultural initiative, have partnered with Disney/Lucasfilm and APTN for the creation of an official Anishinaabemowin (Ojibwe) version of the first Star Wars film, with auditions for voice actors set for early-2024 in Winnipeg.

In the final analysis, the call to action by Hunter and Kuly is a timely one that underscores the urgent need for more Indigenous educators in Manitoba's public schools. It serves as a reminder of the province's commitment to improving Indigenous student success and the importance of concerted efforts to increase Indigenous high-school student graduation rates.