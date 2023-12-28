en English
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:47 am EST
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses

Manitoba pharmacies are witnessing a sharp rise in demand for over-the-counter cold and flu medications. This surge, triggered by an increase in respiratory ailments, is pushing the province’s healthcare system to its limits. Brett Roeland, co-owner of Northway Pharmacy Brothers, has noted a significant uptick in demand for medicines such as acetaminophen, as the populace grapples with a multitude of illnesses, ranging from the flu to COVID-19.

Pharmacists: The First Line of Consultation

A considerable number of customers are seeking advice from pharmacists before deciding whether to visit a doctor or the emergency room. This trend highlights the crucial role of pharmacists in the healthcare ecosystem, a role that not only involves dispensing medications but also entails providing preliminary healthcare advice. Roeland emphasizes the readiness and accessibility of pharmacists, urging families to consult with them before resorting to emergency healthcare services.

Healthcare System Under Strain

The healthcare system in Manitoba is feeling the strain, with a significant number of respiratory-related emergency department visits recorded between December 10 and 16. Intensive care units are currently housing around 100 patients, 30% of whom are there due to respiratory viruses. To cope with this healthcare challenge, Shared Health CEO Lanette Siragusa is spearheading efforts to boost critical care capacity.

Addressing Staffing Shortages

In response to the ongoing staffing shortages that are hampering hospital capacity, the healthcare system is making a call for volunteers with intensive care unit training. Doctors Manitoba, alarmed by the potential impact of these shortages on healthcare access, has planned to work in collaboration with the province in the upcoming year to address the recruitment and retention of healthcare workers.

As the healthcare system grapples with these challenges, Siragusa recommends adopting preventive measures, such as vaccinations, staying home when sick, and regular hand washing, to avoid overwhelming emergency departments. In a similar vein, Pharmacists Manitoba is working in collaboration with the province to provide more care options and prevent unnecessary visits to the doctor’s office.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

