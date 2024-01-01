en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate

As global oil prices continue to fluctuate, provincial governments in Canada are taking measures to ease the financial burden on their citizens. While Manitoba has put a pause on its gas tax, Alberta, on the other hand, has reinstated its previously suspended gas tax at a reduced rate. These actions reflect the governments’ attempts to balance the need for revenue generation and providing immediate relief to their citizens amidst the shifting economic climate.

Manitoba’s Gas Tax Pause

The provincial government in Manitoba has temporarily suspended its gas tax, a move that is projected to save motorists an additional 14 cents per litre for the next six months. The amendments to the Fuel Tax Amendment Act, Bill 3, serve as the legal basis for this tax holiday, which started on January 1, 2024. For an average Manitoba family with two cars, this is estimated to result in savings of around $250 during this period. The gas tax, which usually brings in about $340 million a year to the provincial coffers, is set at 14 cents per litre. The exact impact on the prices at the pump is yet to be determined.

Alberta’s Gas Tax Reinstatement

In contrast to Manitoba, Alberta has reintroduced its gas tax after having previously suspended it nearly two years ago as a response to rising inflation. Motorists in this province can now expect to pay a tax of nine cents per litre at the pumps, a reduction from the previous 13 cents per litre. The exact specifics of the rate and its duration, however, were not immediately clear from the announcement.

Provincial Responses to Economic Pressures

These measures by the provincial governments are seen as temporary solutions to provide immediate relief to their citizens amidst the economic pressures triggered by changes in global oil prices. While the Manitoba government is providing a full pause on the gas tax to help motorists with inflation, Alberta’s government is seeking a compromise between supporting motorists and ensuring revenue for the province. Similar breaks on gas taxes are being extended in Ontario until June, while governments in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have refused to do so. The long-term economic strategies in these provinces remain under consideration.

0
Business Canada Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Box Office Bounces Back in 2023: 'Wonka' and 'The Color Purple' Lead the Pack

By BNN Correspondents

Anand Mahindra Predicts a Surge in Investment, Positions India as Major Global Supply Chain Player

By Rafia Tasleem

TCS Faces Allegations of Unfair Transfer Practices

By Rafia Tasleem

ASML Cancels Chip Equipment Shipments to China Under US Pressure

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Eve Surge: Inside India's Food Delivery Boom ...
@Business · 3 mins
New Year's Eve Surge: Inside India's Food Delivery Boom ...
heart comment 0
Royal Enfield’s December Sales Fall Short of Expectations: A Closer Look

By Rafia Tasleem

Royal Enfield's December Sales Fall Short of Expectations: A Closer Look
Navigating the Maze: Impacts of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hikes

By Rizwan Shah

Navigating the Maze: Impacts of Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hikes
Global Expansion of Big Tech: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Road Ahead

By BNN Correspondents

Global Expansion of Big Tech: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Contrasting Trading Behaviors Emerge Among FIIs and DIIs in Indian Stock Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Contrasting Trading Behaviors Emerge Among FIIs and DIIs in Indian Stock Market
Latest Headlines
World News
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
21 seconds
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
1 min
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
1 min
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
1 min
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
2 mins
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
2 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
2 mins
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
2 mins
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
2 mins
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app