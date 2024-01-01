Manitoba Pauses Gas Tax, Alberta Reinstates at Reduced Rate

As global oil prices continue to fluctuate, provincial governments in Canada are taking measures to ease the financial burden on their citizens. While Manitoba has put a pause on its gas tax, Alberta, on the other hand, has reinstated its previously suspended gas tax at a reduced rate. These actions reflect the governments’ attempts to balance the need for revenue generation and providing immediate relief to their citizens amidst the shifting economic climate.

Manitoba’s Gas Tax Pause

The provincial government in Manitoba has temporarily suspended its gas tax, a move that is projected to save motorists an additional 14 cents per litre for the next six months. The amendments to the Fuel Tax Amendment Act, Bill 3, serve as the legal basis for this tax holiday, which started on January 1, 2024. For an average Manitoba family with two cars, this is estimated to result in savings of around $250 during this period. The gas tax, which usually brings in about $340 million a year to the provincial coffers, is set at 14 cents per litre. The exact impact on the prices at the pump is yet to be determined.

Alberta’s Gas Tax Reinstatement

In contrast to Manitoba, Alberta has reintroduced its gas tax after having previously suspended it nearly two years ago as a response to rising inflation. Motorists in this province can now expect to pay a tax of nine cents per litre at the pumps, a reduction from the previous 13 cents per litre. The exact specifics of the rate and its duration, however, were not immediately clear from the announcement.

Provincial Responses to Economic Pressures

These measures by the provincial governments are seen as temporary solutions to provide immediate relief to their citizens amidst the economic pressures triggered by changes in global oil prices. While the Manitoba government is providing a full pause on the gas tax to help motorists with inflation, Alberta’s government is seeking a compromise between supporting motorists and ensuring revenue for the province. Similar breaks on gas taxes are being extended in Ontario until June, while governments in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have refused to do so. The long-term economic strategies in these provinces remain under consideration.