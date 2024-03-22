Manitoba, Ottawa Pledge $40M for Landfill Search of Slain First Nations Women

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and the federal government have committed $20 million each to fund the search for the remains of at least two First Nations women believed to have been dumped in a Winnipeg-area landfill by serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. The victims, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, both from Long Plain First Nation, were allegedly killed in 2022, with their bodies disposed of in the privately-owned Prairie Green Landfill. This funding initiative represents a significant step towards potentially locating the women's remains, alongside the unidentified individual known as Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe or Buffalo Woman, and marks a poignant moment in Canada's ongoing struggle with issues of violence against Indigenous women.

Building a Framework for Search and Support

Premier Kinew's announcement came after a series of meetings with the victims' families and Indigenous leaders, stressing the importance of a humane and comprehensive search despite the daunting estimated costs of up to $184 million. The provincial and federal funding will also be supplemented by $200,000 aimed at providing culturally sensitive mental-health support during Skibicki's trial. These financial commitments underscore a broader governmental responsibility towards reconciliation and justice for Indigenous communities, highlighting a shift in political will compared to the previous provincial government's stance.

A Challenging Journey Ahead

The decision to embark on this search has not come lightly, reflecting a complex interplay of logistical, financial, and emotional considerations. With the cost for the search initially estimated at between $84 million and $184 million, the $40 million commitment marks a significant, yet initial, step towards a much larger endeavor. The search's feasibility studies and planning reports underscore the technical and financial challenges involved, but also reflect a growing acknowledgment of the need for action in the face of tragedy.

Implications for Indigenous Relations and National Consciousness

This landmark funding decision occurs within a context of national reflection on the treatment of Indigenous peoples in Canada, particularly Indigenous women. It represents not only a response to a specific tragedy but also a broader commitment to addressing systemic issues of violence, marginalization, and the need for reconciliation. The involvement of an Indigenous-led committee in planning the search, along with the provision of culturally sensitive support services, signals a move towards more inclusive and respectful approaches to addressing Canada's historical and ongoing injustices towards Indigenous communities.

As Manitoba and Ottawa take this significant step towards addressing one of the many injustices facing Indigenous communities, it becomes a moment of reflection for the nation. This initiative, rooted in both compassion and the pursuit of justice, invites Canadians to consider the broader implications of such tragedies and the collective responsibility to ensure they do not go ignored. The search for the remains of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, and Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe stands as a testament to the enduring strength of Indigenous families and communities, and a reminder of the long road ahead towards genuine reconciliation and healing.