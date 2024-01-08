en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Manitoba Mourns as Tragic Collision Claims 15 Lives

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Manitoba Mourns as Tragic Collision Claims 15 Lives

In a heart-rending incident, a fatal collision on the Trans Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba, led to the tragic demise of 15 individuals, leaving 10 others critically injured. The collision involved a bus, primarily carrying seniors, and a semi-truck, transforming a routine journey into an appalling catastrophe.

City of Dauphin Devastated by the Tragic Event

The event has cast a gloomy shadow over the City of Dauphin, leaving the residents mourning the sudden loss of their fellow citizens. The city is grappling with the aftermath of the disaster, trying to come to terms with the magnitude of the tragedy.

Authorities Respond to the Incident

The news of the calamity prompted immediate responses from various authorities. The Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), hospital officials in Winnipeg, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those who extended their condolences for the deceased. The survivors, many of whom are in a critical state, are receiving treatment at local hospitals. Locals have shed light on the notorious reputation of the intersection where the crash occurred, emphasizing its dangerous nature.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The emergency response was prompt, with RCMP detailing that the bus was crossing the Trans Canada Highway when it was hit by the truck. In response to the tragedy, a review aiming to examine potential safety upgrades to the intersection has been launched. A proposed investment of $12 million is under consideration for enhancing safety measures, with long-term solutions like an overpass being contemplated. The provincial government is also strategizing on improving highway safety throughout Manitoba, while the RCMP continues its investigation into the disastrous crash.

As the local community continues to deal with the sorrow of this unimaginable tragedy, the incident serves as a potent reminder of the imperativeness of road safety and the devastating consequences that can occur when it is compromised.

0
Accidents Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
25 seconds ago
Vancouver Hotel Fire Claims Life: Search for Victim's Kin Continues
On a chilly December morning, Vancouver woke up to the tragic news of a deadly hotel fire in the Salmon Creek neighborhood. The fire claimed the life of a lone resident, Peter Benson, a 74-year-old man who had made the hotel his home. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office has since released a statement, disclosing
Vancouver Hotel Fire Claims Life: Search for Victim's Kin Continues
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
6 mins ago
Senior Russian Military Officer Killed in Ukraine: An Increasing Toll on Leadership
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
12 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
4 mins ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
5 mins ago
Sioux Falls 30 Under 30: A Call for Nominations and Recognition of Young Leaders
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
5 mins ago
Lenovo Reinvents Laptop Accessories with Magic Bay Concept at CES
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
31 seconds
Scottish Golden Boot Winner: Journey, Success, and Life in Lebanon
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
31 seconds
Kevin Smith Signs with New York Yankees for 2024 Season
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
34 seconds
Stoke City Eyes Squad Reshuffle with Former Chelsea Midfielder on the Transfer List
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
12 mins
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
12 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
20 mins
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
21 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
12 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
13 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
13 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
31 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
47 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app