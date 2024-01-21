Manitoba Man Sentenced for Neglect Leading to Toddler's Death

In a disturbing case that has sent shockwaves through Manitoba, Houston Bushie, a 27-year-old man, has been sentenced to a three-year incarceration term for neglect leading to the death of a disabled toddler. The child, three-year-old Abel Leveque-Flett, who had epilepsy and additional disabilities, was under Bushie's care when he was found dead on August 23, 2018, bearing signs of extensive injuries and neglect.

The Heartbreaking Injuries

Abel's body, when discovered, exhibited alarming signs of prolonged neglect and abuse. The injuries were extensive, including seven broken bones and over 70 burns, bruises, and scrapes. However, the cause of death remained undetermined due to the complications introduced by Abel's seizure disorder.

A History of Neglect

The court painted a horrifying portrait of the last 73 days of Abel's life, describing them as '73 days of hell.' During this period, Abel had lost nearly 17% of his body weight and had not been taken to a hospital or nursing station despite the severity of his injuries.

The Caregivers

Bushie's partner, Alayna Flett, the niece of Abel's biological mother, was also convicted of the same charge and is awaiting her sentence. The couple had been entrusted with the care of Abel and his siblings through a family agreement, as Abel's biological parents were incapable of caring for them. While Child and Family Services were involved, Abel was not in their direct care at the time of his death.

History of Abuse and Trauma

Bushie himself is a victim of abuse and intergenerational trauma related to residential schools. His criminal record includes multiple assaults. At his sentencing, Bushie expressed remorse and accepted full responsibility for his actions. In the wake of Abel's tragic death, a review was ordered by Manitoba's Department of Families. However, the report remains confidential.