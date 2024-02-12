Manitoba Hydro Warns of Sinister Text Scam Threatening Power Cuts

Manitoba Hydro customers, beware: a sinister text message scam is on the prowl, targeting unsuspecting Manitobans with threats of power cuts and phony payment links. The scam, reported over the weekend, has already ensnared hundreds of victims, leaving many scrambling to verify their accounts and protect their personal information.

The Scam: Outstanding Bills and Imminent Disconnection

The fraudulent texts, masquerading as legitimate messages from Manitoba Hydro, claim that the recipient's bill has not been paid in full. Demanding immediate payment of an outstanding balance of $9.56, the message warns that failure to settle the debt will result in power disconnection. Adding to the deception, the text includes a link to a website intended to harvest payment information from hapless victims.

Manitoba Hydro's Response: Caution and Verification

Upon discovering the scam, Manitoba Hydro took swift action, issuing a warning to the public via social media. They emphasized that they never send payment links via text message and urged customers to exercise caution when faced with such requests. In addition, the utility company has published resources on its website to help customers identify and respond to scams.

Winnipeg Police Service: No Investigation Yet

As of Monday morning, the Winnipeg Police Service's Financial Crimes Unit has not received any reports of individuals falling for the scam and is not currently investigating. However, they encourage anyone who believes they have been targeted to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

In these times of increasing digital threats, it is crucial to remain vigilant and protect ourselves from the machinations of cybercriminals. By staying informed and cautious, we can safeguard our personal information and prevent such scams from spreading further. Be wary of unsolicited messages, and remember: when in doubt, verify the source before taking any action.

The scourge of text message scams may continue to haunt us, but by working together and remaining watchful, we can ensure that the lights stay on for all Manitobans.