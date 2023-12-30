Manitoba Hospitals Grapple with Surge in Flu Patients Amid Staffing Crisis

In the heart of winter, Manitoba hospitals are grappling with a surge in patients suffering from flu and other respiratory illnesses, reminiscent of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health-care system is strained, with critical-care units overwhelmed, leading to a staffing crisis.

Redeployment and Extenders: The New Normal

Nurses are being redeployed from other departments to intensive-care units (ICUs), while health-care workers, referred to as nurse “extenders,” are stepping in to assist in patient care. For those not used to caring for ventilated patients, the situation is daunting. The words of Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union, underscore the gravity of the situation.

The Tug of War: Patient Care Versus Staff Wellbeing

Adding to the strain, nurses are being asked to work extra shifts, delay vacations, and some are even mandated to work beyond their regular hours. The lack of ICU space has led to the cancellation of scheduled surgeries, as post-operation patients cannot be accommodated. Children’s Hospital, however, has managed to avoid surgery cancellations this week due to ICU capacity constraints.

High Volume, High Risk: A Closer Look at ER Visits

Both pediatric and adult ERs are witnessing high patient volumes, with a significant percentage exhibiting respiratory symptoms. Winnipeg’s ERs and urgent-care centers are particularly affected, with a single day recording a staggering 861 visits. Shared Health, which oversees health services, has been urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19, practice good hygiene, and use resources like myrightcare.ca or Health Links to assess the necessity of hospital visits.

A Province-Wide Crisis

The nursing shortage is not limited to one area but is felt across the province, affecting health centers and regions, including Brandon, Thompson, and northern Manitoba. Jackson has called for the implementation of mask mandates in health-care facilities and advised the public to be patient and kind when visiting hospitals, as staff are working diligently under challenging conditions.