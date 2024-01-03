en English
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk

Healthcare staffing shortages in rural and northern Manitoba are raising serious concerns about the impact on emergency department services, triggering alarm bells among residents and officials alike. In Roblin, Manitoba, citizen Cole Nickell reached out to the Premier and MLAs, expressing concern over the scheduled service hours for emergency rooms in western Manitoba, which revealed closures and reduced hours at the Roblin District Health Centre.

Longer Distances for Emergency Care

These changes necessitate residents to travel greater distances for emergency care, a situation that has stoked fears about the potentially dire consequences of delayed medical attention. Northern Manitoba communities, such as Thompson and The Pas, are grappling with similar challenges due to shortages of emergency room nurses, causing an increased strain on the medical system, especially for highly acute and critical patients.

A Struggle to Attract Health Professionals

Lianna Anderson, a resident of Leaf Rapids, pointed out that the nearest emergency services could be as far as three hours away, depending on the road conditions. The Northern Health Region has acknowledged these staffing issues and has outlined recruitment efforts and incentives like isolation and retention allowances. Yet, Darlene Jackson, the head of the Manitoba Nurses Union, believes these incentives fall short when compared to those offered by other provinces.

Robert Misko, head of council for the Municipality of Roblin, echoed these sentiments, citing difficulties in attracting health professionals despite local incentives. The situation has been a growing concern for the past three years, with efforts to attract doctors, nurses, and allied health staff proving to be a steep uphill battle.

Addressing the Health-care Staffing Crisis

Meanwhile, Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, a renowned Winnipeg intensive care unit doctor, has been appointed as a special adviser to Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara to provide direct communication between health care workers, Asagwara, and Premier Wab Kinew. The appointment signals a willingness on the part of the NDP government to listen to healthcare workers’ concerns directly from the front lines.

Amidst this escalating crisis, Nickell hopes his letter will serve to raise awareness and prompt collective action to tackle the health-care staffing crisis that is putting lives at risk.

Canada Health Human Rights
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

