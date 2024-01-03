en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Manitoba Government Announces New Regulations for Agricultural Crown Lands

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Manitoba Government Announces New Regulations for Agricultural Crown Lands

In a sweeping move, the Manitoba government announced new regulations for leases and permits on agricultural Crown lands. As of Tuesday, these rules are now in force. The objective is to provide increased certainty for producers and bolster their role in ensuring food security at both local and global levels, as per Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn.

Key Changes in Regulations

The new regulations bring tangible changes to the table. They have introduced a fixed forage capacity determination, which will be valid for the entirety of the lease. Leaseholders are given the option for a five-year extension after a 15-year term, provided a forage management plan is in place. Furthermore, there’s provision for unlimited transfers of a 15-year forage lease or renewable permit to eligible lessees.

Legacy leaseholders are now equipped with the power to nominate successors for their leases, keeping in mind respect towards First Nations treaties and consultations. There’s also a new requirement for leaseholders seeking compensation for improvements at the end of their lease term. The improvements need to be appraised by an accredited appraiser, with the appraised value being posted and possibly paid by new lessees if the lease is reallocated within two years.

(Read Also: Viral Video Shows Police Dog Turning on Handler During Spring Break Arrest)

Political Support and Rent Reductions

These changes were first proposed by the Progressive Conservative government in July 2023. They have received further backing from the new NDP government in Manitoba. In addition to supporting these changes, the NDP government has also increased temporary rent reductions for agricultural Crown land from 50 to 55 percent for the year 2024.

(Read Also: Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting ‘Genocide’ Against Arabs)

Comparative Analysis with Missouri

While Manitoba is reforming its agricultural land leasing, states like Missouri are treading a different path. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has blocked companies and citizens of potential foreign adversaries like China and Russia from buying farmland near military installations. The Republican governor’s order prohibits the acquisition of agricultural land within a 10-mile radius of all staffed military facilities in the state.

This order, however, isn’t retroactive and doesn’t apply to entities that currently own farmland. Parson is also requesting Missouri lawmakers to approve $200,000 and two additional employees to implement these restrictions.

Read More 

0
Agriculture Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fr. Zachariah Fufeyin: A Priest, A Farmer, A Community Leader in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

2024: The UN Declares International Year of Camelids

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Applying for a Woodland Tree Health Grant: A Comprehensive Guide

By Israel Ojoko

Jersey's Environment Minister Proposes Redevelopment of Disused Glasshouses

By BNN Correspondents

Guyana Prisons Service's 'Grow More Campaign' Sees Significant Success ...
@Agriculture · 23 mins
Guyana Prisons Service's 'Grow More Campaign' Sees Significant Success ...
heart comment 0
Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn

By Rizwan Shah

Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn
Community Rallies Behind Willhome Farm Barn Amid Planning Permission Denial

By Salman Akhtar

Community Rallies Behind Willhome Farm Barn Amid Planning Permission Denial
Netherlands-Kenya Agricultural Partnership: Fostering Sustainable Trade and Knowledge Exchange

By Israel Ojoko

Netherlands-Kenya Agricultural Partnership: Fostering Sustainable Trade and Knowledge Exchange
Sheep Killing in County Limerick Prompts Calls for Stricter Dog Control

By BNN Correspondents

Sheep Killing in County Limerick Prompts Calls for Stricter Dog Control
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
58 seconds
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
1 min
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
1 min
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
1 min
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
2 mins
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
2 mins
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
2 mins
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
2 mins
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
17 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app