Manitoba Government Announces New Regulations for Agricultural Crown Lands

In a sweeping move, the Manitoba government announced new regulations for leases and permits on agricultural Crown lands. As of Tuesday, these rules are now in force. The objective is to provide increased certainty for producers and bolster their role in ensuring food security at both local and global levels, as per Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn.

Key Changes in Regulations

The new regulations bring tangible changes to the table. They have introduced a fixed forage capacity determination, which will be valid for the entirety of the lease. Leaseholders are given the option for a five-year extension after a 15-year term, provided a forage management plan is in place. Furthermore, there’s provision for unlimited transfers of a 15-year forage lease or renewable permit to eligible lessees.

Legacy leaseholders are now equipped with the power to nominate successors for their leases, keeping in mind respect towards First Nations treaties and consultations. There’s also a new requirement for leaseholders seeking compensation for improvements at the end of their lease term. The improvements need to be appraised by an accredited appraiser, with the appraised value being posted and possibly paid by new lessees if the lease is reallocated within two years.

Political Support and Rent Reductions

These changes were first proposed by the Progressive Conservative government in July 2023. They have received further backing from the new NDP government in Manitoba. In addition to supporting these changes, the NDP government has also increased temporary rent reductions for agricultural Crown land from 50 to 55 percent for the year 2024.

Comparative Analysis with Missouri

While Manitoba is reforming its agricultural land leasing, states like Missouri are treading a different path. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has blocked companies and citizens of potential foreign adversaries like China and Russia from buying farmland near military installations. The Republican governor’s order prohibits the acquisition of agricultural land within a 10-mile radius of all staffed military facilities in the state.

This order, however, isn’t retroactive and doesn’t apply to entities that currently own farmland. Parson is also requesting Missouri lawmakers to approve $200,000 and two additional employees to implement these restrictions.

