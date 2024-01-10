Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter

In a sweeping condemnation of past affiliations with Nazism, the Manitoba government and the Winnipeg Art Gallery have taken significant steps to distance themselves from Ferdinand Eckhardt, a once renowned figure in the Canadian art world. Eckhardt, who served as the director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery from 1953 to 1974, had his named stripped from honours due to the revelation of his past as a Nazi supporter.

Eckhardt’s Unveiled Past

The decision follows a report published by The Walrus magazine last November, which unveiled Eckhardt’s public endorsement of Nazism and his contributions to far-right journals in the early 1930s. The revelations have cast a long shadow over Eckhardt’s contributions to the arts and have triggered a reassessment of the honours attributed to him.

A Step Towards Correcting Historical Narratives

In response to the disturbing revelations, the Winnipeg Art Gallery is removing Eckhardt’s name from its main entrance hall and all related materials. An act that signals a wider societal movement towards rectifying historical narratives by reassessing the honours given to individuals with troubling pasts.

Manitoba Government’s Actions

The Manitoba government, led by Premier Wab Kinew, has also withdrawn Eckhardt’s Order of the Buffalo Hunt. Awarded to Eckhardt in 1982 for his community leadership, the prestigious honour has now been rescinded as a response to the unveiled history. Premier Kinew made the stance clear, stating that someone who pledged an oath of allegiance to Adolf Hitler should not be honoured in the public sphere.

The University of Manitoba is also conducting a full review of the use of the Eckhardt name within its institution. Currently, anything bearing Eckhardt’s name is being covered, a testament to the seriousness with which these revelations are being treated. This step aligns with the wider societal condemnation of Nazi affiliations and the effort to correct historical narratives by reassessing honours given to individuals with problematic pasts.