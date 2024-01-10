en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter

In a sweeping condemnation of past affiliations with Nazism, the Manitoba government and the Winnipeg Art Gallery have taken significant steps to distance themselves from Ferdinand Eckhardt, a once renowned figure in the Canadian art world. Eckhardt, who served as the director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery from 1953 to 1974, had his named stripped from honours due to the revelation of his past as a Nazi supporter.

Eckhardt’s Unveiled Past

The decision follows a report published by The Walrus magazine last November, which unveiled Eckhardt’s public endorsement of Nazism and his contributions to far-right journals in the early 1930s. The revelations have cast a long shadow over Eckhardt’s contributions to the arts and have triggered a reassessment of the honours attributed to him.

A Step Towards Correcting Historical Narratives

In response to the disturbing revelations, the Winnipeg Art Gallery is removing Eckhardt’s name from its main entrance hall and all related materials. An act that signals a wider societal movement towards rectifying historical narratives by reassessing the honours given to individuals with troubling pasts.

Manitoba Government’s Actions

The Manitoba government, led by Premier Wab Kinew, has also withdrawn Eckhardt’s Order of the Buffalo Hunt. Awarded to Eckhardt in 1982 for his community leadership, the prestigious honour has now been rescinded as a response to the unveiled history. Premier Kinew made the stance clear, stating that someone who pledged an oath of allegiance to Adolf Hitler should not be honoured in the public sphere.

The University of Manitoba is also conducting a full review of the use of the Eckhardt name within its institution. Currently, anything bearing Eckhardt’s name is being covered, a testament to the seriousness with which these revelations are being treated. This step aligns with the wider societal condemnation of Nazi affiliations and the effort to correct historical narratives by reassessing honours given to individuals with problematic pasts.

0
Artists/Artwork Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
52 mins ago
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
As the tide of investment sweeps through Sydney’s art spaces, renovation projects are bringing First Nations art and cultural practices into the limelight. The latest in this wave of transformations is the reopening of Woolloomooloo’s Artspace after a $19 million makeover. The front of this brick edifice now showcases ‘Colouring Memory’, a vivid creation by
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
'My Odisha, India's Pride': A Cultural Contest for Children Launched by Tata Power and Odisha Government
7 hours ago
'My Odisha, India's Pride': A Cultural Contest for Children Launched by Tata Power and Odisha Government
Revolutionary Exhibition Rewrites Rules of Cultural Exchange in India
9 hours ago
Revolutionary Exhibition Rewrites Rules of Cultural Exchange in India
Art, Music, and Mardi Gras: New Orleans Buzzes with Weekend Festivities
56 mins ago
Art, Music, and Mardi Gras: New Orleans Buzzes with Weekend Festivities
Gospel Singer Chris Nelson Unveils New Single 'Ese', A Testament to Gratitude
2 hours ago
Gospel Singer Chris Nelson Unveils New Single 'Ese', A Testament to Gratitude
Storm on Capitol Hill: Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Fuels Controversy
4 hours ago
Storm on Capitol Hill: Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Fuels Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
2 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
3 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
7 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
9 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
10 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
13 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
14 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
20 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
23 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app