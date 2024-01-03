Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises

In a striking turn of events, the Manitoba First Fund (MFF), a venture capital fund established by the previous Heather Stefanson government, has yet to allocate its promised funds to Manitoba businesses. Despite an initial commitment of $50 million, which later doubled to $100 million, the MFF has so far only committed $40 million. Rather than investing in local ventures, this significant portion of the fund has instead been channelled to two Saskatchewan-based fund operators: the Connect MB Growth Fund and Apex IV.

Allocations to Saskatchewan-based Funds

The Connect MB Growth Fund, which is under the management of WestCap Management Ltd, is an $81 million fund. The MFF has staked $25 million in this fund, which has been operational for 4-5 months. Targeting established mid-market companies with revenues circling the $10 million range, the fund has been evaluating 15-20 companies for potential investment. On the other hand, Apex IV, managed by PFM Capital Inc, is a $30 million fund, inclusive of a $15 million investment from MFF. This fund is working towards reintroducing venture capital in Manitoba and enlightening businesses about its availability.

Slow and Steady Investment Approach

Both fund operators, managing assets of approximately $1 billion, emphasize the vitality of not rushing into deals. They advocate for thorough evaluation and diligence over haste and expediency. Their confidence in this approach shines through, with anticipations of announcing their first transactions in the near future. The MFF’s Chief Executive Officer, Ken Ross, indicated that additional deals with other funds are on the horizon, and these could potentially include early-stage financing options.

Implications for Manitoba Enterprises

The delay in allocating the MFF funds to Manitoba enterprises raises questions about the fund’s initial objectives. While it’s encouraging to see the fund’s commitment to financial prudence, Manitoba enterprises are yet to experience the benefits of this significant venture capital fund. As the Saskatchewan-based funds inch closer to their inaugural transactions, Manitoba businesses wait with bated breath for their share of the fund’s bounty.