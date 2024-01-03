Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection

A seismic shift in Manitoba’s legal landscape has occurred as a new provincial law, Bill 23, has been enacted. This law aims to fortify the protection of seniors in care by overhauling the definitions of abuse and neglect.

Unmasking the Inadequacies of Previous Legislation

This legislative transformation was spurred by an investigation conducted by the Manitoba auditor general. The inquiry exposed widespread physical abuse of elderly individuals in care situations, including instances of sexual assault and physical violence. The Protection of Persons in Care Act, under which the previous legal definitions were categorized, was found lacking. The Act required that abuse must inflict death or psychological harm to be recognized, leading to a multitude of cases being erroneously dismissed as ‘unfounded.’

The Passage and Delayed Implementation of Bill 23

The legislative assembly passed the bill on May 30, with most of its sections becoming law immediately upon receiving royal assent. However, the segment redefining abuse and neglect necessitated cabinet proclamation and was left unenacted by the former Progressive Conservative government before the October 3 election. The subsequent NDP government also stalled the enactment, citing the need to update regulations to align with the legislative alterations.

Public pressure, notably from a newspaper columnist, prompted the cabinet to finally proclaim the relevant section into law, effective from January 1.

A Broader Spectrum of Abuse

The modified law now encompasses a wider definition of abuse, encapsulating physical force resulting in pain, emotional or psychological harm, and non-consensual sexual contact, without the necessity of demonstrating psychological harm. The Vulnerable Persons Living with a Mental Disability Act has also seen similar amendments.

The government’s tardy response over the years has drawn criticism, and there is a growing demand for senior care protection to be prioritized more heavily. The enactment of Bill 23, therefore, marks a crucial stride forward in the fight against elder abuse in Manitoba.

