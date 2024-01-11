Manhunt Underway after Inmate Escapes from Stony Mountain Institution

Terry Dutko, a 24-year-old inmate of the Stony Mountain Institution, made a daring escape during an escorted temporary absence in Winnipeg. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sparked a manhunt with the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) issuing an arrest warrant and joining forces with the Winnipeg Police Service to locate him.

Profile of the Escaped Inmate

Dutko is not your average fugitive. He stands at five-foot-eleven, weighs approximately 240 lbs, and has distinctive blue eyes and brown hair. His right hand and arm, adorned with tattoos, add to his distinct physical description. But it's not just his physical attributes that make Dutko noteworthy. He is currently serving a lengthy sentence of nearly 12 years for a slew of offences, the most notable being robbery.

Public Urged to Assist

In a bid to expedite the capture of Dutko, the public has been urged to lend a helping hand. Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Winnipeg police. This call for public assistance underscores the seriousness of the situation and the urgency to apprehend Dutko.

Investigation Underway

Simultaneously, the CSC has initiated an internal investigation to uncover the circumstances that allowed this significant security breach. As the search for Dutko continues, many are left questioning the procedures in place for escorted absences and whether this escape could have been prevented.