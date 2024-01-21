Man Involved in Fatal 2021 Mississauga Collision Turns Himself In

After a two-year-long hiatus, a man involved in a fatal vehicular collision in Mississauga, Ontario in 2021, has surrendered to the police. The incident, which dates back to November 5, 2021, began when a black vehicle was noticed being driven erratically near Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway. Upon an attempt by a Mississauga OPP officer to halt the vehicle, the drive fled, leading to a tragic turn of events.

Tragic Collision at Sandalwood and Dixie Road

The erratic black vehicle eventually met with a disastrous fate at the intersection of Sandalwood and Dixie Road. The vehicle collided with a red vehicle, leading to the untimely death of the 21-year-old driver of the red vehicle. The intersection that day turned into a scene of loss and grief, with the young life being abruptly ceased.

Suspect Surrenders in Kenora

Fast forward to January 9, 2024, the man involved in the deadly collision, Harkamalpreet Singh, a 27-year-old resident of Winnipeg, voluntarily turned himself in to the OPP in Kenora, Ontario. This surrender comes after over two years of the incident, marking a significant turn in the case that had been unsolved.

Charges Against Singh

Harkamalpreet Singh now faces multiple charges associated with the incident. These include dangerous operation causing death, fleeing from a police officer, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death. It is essential to note, however, that these charges have not been proven in court. Singh is expected to make his appearance before a Brampton court on February 23, where the facts of the case will be scrutinized, and justice will be sought for the loss of the 21-year-old life.