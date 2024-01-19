Man Fatally Struck by Plow Truck in Abbotsford

In the early hours of January 18, a tragic accident unfolded on North Parallel Road in Abbotsford, resulting in the death of a 31-year-old man. He was fatally struck by a pickup truck equipped with a plow, shortly after 6:15 a.m. The victim's own vehicle had previously veered off Highway 1 and was immobilized, compelling him to seek assistance.

Victim's Struggle for Survival

After his mishap on the highway, the man had embarked on a journey towards a nearby gas station. It was during this period he was hit by the plow-equipped truck. First responders found him in a critical condition, from which he tragically did not recover, succumbing to his injuries at the hospital.

Driver's Cooperation and Weather Conditions

The driver of the pickup truck, which was privately owned and under contractual obligations, remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the authorities. According to Const. Art Stele, impairment is not under suspicion in the accident. However, adverse weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, are being considered as likely contributing factors to the unfortunate incident.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the collision. In their quest for clarity and justice, they have appealed to the public for any dashcam footage or relevant information that may assist in the investigation.