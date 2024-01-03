en English
Accidents

Man Dies in Police Custody Following Domestic Disturbance in Sudbury

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Man Dies in Police Custody Following Domestic Disturbance in Sudbury

In a tragic turn of events, a 46-year-old man has been pronounced dead following an incident of suspected intimate partner violence in Chelmsford, near Sudbury. The death occurred in police custody, sparking an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Report of Domestic Disturbance

The incident unfolded around 10:50 a.m., after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Keith Avenue. Upon arriving, the Greater Sudbury Police Service stated that they had entered the residence in an attempt to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

The Arrest and Tragic Outcome

During the arrest, officers deployed a conducted energy weapon on the man. Shortly after, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite the immediate provision of emergency care by officers and paramedics on the scene, they were unable to revive him.

Investigation Underway

The area was cordoned off by police, with an eyewitness confirming they had dialed 911 after hearing loud noises from the residence. The SIU has now taken over the investigation, assigning three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The death has raised questions about the use of conducted energy weapons by law enforcement and the potential risks associated with their use. As the SIU continues its investigation into the events leading up to the man’s death, the community awaits answers and justice.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

