Malaysia-Canada Military Exercise Mantis Strengthens Bilateral Ties, Enhances CBRNe Readiness

Malaysia and Canada continue to strengthen their military cooperation through Exercise Mantis, aiming to boost alertness and competency against multi-dimensional threats. Deputy Army Chief Lt-Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim emphasized the exercise's role in enhancing capabilities to handle terrorist and CBRNe (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and explosive) threats during the closing ceremony at Dataran Parawood, Terendak Army Camp. Canada's High Commissioner to Malaysia, Wayne Robson, was also present, underlining the significance of this bilateral collaboration.

History and Objectives of Exercise Mantis

Since its inception in 2015, Exercise Mantis has served as a crucial platform for Malaysian and Canadian forces to test and train their soldiers in confronting terrorist situations. This annual exercise not only bolsters military readiness but also fosters a deeper understanding and cooperation between the two nations. Lt-Gen Tengku Muhammad Fauzi highlighted the exercise's success in preparing troops for any CBRNe incidents, reflecting on the invaluable exposure, experience, and lessons learned over the years.

Bilateral Benefits and Training Highlights

Throughout the 10-week exercise, 35 officers and 113 enlisted men from the Malaysian Army and the Canadian Special Operation Forces Command joined forces. They engaged in a structured series of cross-training and force integration training, culminating in a multi-scenario field training exercise. This collaboration has not only enhanced the confidence and capabilities of Malaysian soldiers but also solidified the relationship between the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Looking Ahead: Future Collaborations

As Exercise Mantis concludes its 10th series, both nations look forward to refining and continuing this partnership. Lt-Gen Tengku Muhammad Fauzi expressed optimism about the exercise's role in defining Malaysia-Canada relations and its contributions to global CBRNe incident preparedness. The ongoing commitment to this bilateral exercise underscores the mutual benefits and the shared goal of maintaining peace and security in an increasingly complex threat environment.

The successful completion of Exercise Mantis Series 10/2024 not only marks another milestone in Malaysia-Canada military cooperation but also paves the way for future joint endeavors. As global uncertainties persist, the continued collaboration between these two nations serves as a beacon of international solidarity and a testament to the importance of readiness in facing multi-dimensional threats.