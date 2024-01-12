en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition

In a remarkable move towards green energy transition, the Malahat First Nation has joined forces with Vancouver’s Energy Plug Technologies. The collaboration will lead to the establishment of a 100,000-square-foot facility dedicated to the assembly of battery energy storage systems. This significant venture is set to unfold on Malahat’s 52-acre business park, strategically located on reserve land adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

A New Model for Economic and Environmental Progress

This initiative is more than a technological endeavor; it represents a sustainable model for economic development. It is a project that could be emulated across other First Nations communities in Canada. The ownership of the assembling company will primarily be in the hands of the Malahat First Nation, with Energy Plug Technologies holding the remaining shares.

The division of responsibilities within this partnership is clear. The Malahat First Nation will shoulder the construction of the facility’s structure, whereas Energy Plug Technologies will finance the internal systems and departments.

Job Creation and Green Energy Transition

Once operational, the facility is projected to create approximately 100 jobs. The goal is to produce 10-gigawatt hours of storage capacity annually, a significant contribution towards green energy transition. The first year’s target is set at 100 megawatts of battery packs, with a five-fold increment to 1,000 megawatts anticipated by the fifth year.

The Technology and Canada’s Net-Zero Ambition

The technology underpinning this venture is lithium-iron-phosphate. This choice not only offers cost benefits but also ensures a longer lifespan and enhanced safety. The initiative aligns with Canada’s ambitious push towards a net-zero emissions electricity sector by 2035, with energy storage seen as a crucial element in reaching this goal.

0
Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued an advisory against the brokering of US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), hinting at possible violations of domestic regulations concerning virtual assets and the capital markets law. This move unfolds in the wake of the recent sanction by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Houthi Attacks Propel Over 300% Surge in Shipping Costs Amid Red Sea Disruptions
4 mins ago
Houthi Attacks Propel Over 300% Surge in Shipping Costs Amid Red Sea Disruptions
Astronergy and CHINT Group Reaffirm Their Commitment to Green Energy Development
5 mins ago
Astronergy and CHINT Group Reaffirm Their Commitment to Green Energy Development
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
45 seconds ago
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
1 min ago
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Marks Historic Profitability in U.S. Banking
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
3 mins ago
Soothills Bakery's Locks Heath Outlet Announces Permanent Closure
Latest Headlines
World News
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
3 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
3 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
4 mins
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
4 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
6 mins
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
7 mins
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
8 mins
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
8 mins
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app