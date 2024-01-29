Makivvik Corporation Braces for Presidential Election: A Critical Moment for Nunavik's Inuit Community

In a pivotal moment for Nunavik's Inuit community, Makivvik Corporation, the representative body for their interests, braces for its presidential election this Thursday. The contenders are Harry Tulugak, Suzy Kauki, and the incumbent president, Pita Aatami. This election will shape the path of Nunavik's development, community improvement, and poverty alleviation efforts in the forthcoming years.

Legacy and Impact of Makivvik Corporation

Established in 1978 through the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, Makivvik Corp. carries the weighty responsibility of upholding the constitutional rights of Nunavik's Inuit community. Its executive team comprises five members, while its board of directors is an inclusive representation of all 14 Nunavik communities. The organization's mandate goes beyond advocacy, extending to the promotion of welfare, socioeconomic development, and community enhancement.

Business Investments and Beneficiaries' Equity

Besides its social obligations, Makivvik Corp. also functions as a business corporation, with investments in diverse sectors and companies. These include First Air and Air Inuit, along with stakes in businesses that secure government contracts and stimulate job creation in the North. The beneficiaries' equity stake in the corporation, as per the 2021-22 annual report, stands at an impressive $582 million.

Voting Details and Past Turnouts

The voting process for the presidential election requires an Inuit beneficiary number. Voting options are flexible, allowing participants to cast their votes online or in-person between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Voter turnout in past presidential elections has varied between 41% and 48%, highlighting the community's engagement in the electoral process and the significance of these elections.