Business

Major Leadership Changes at Aimia Inc.: CEO and President Step Down

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:53 pm EST
Major Leadership Changes at Aimia Inc.: CEO and President Step Down

A significant shift in top leadership has occurred at Aimia Inc., the Toronto-based holding company. The company announced the departure of its CEO, Phil Mittleman, who had been serving in the role for nearly four years. Following the announcement, the company’s chairman, Tom Finke, will assume the role of executive chairman. This significant change in leadership also extends to the position of the president, with the company announcing the exit of Michael Lehmann.

A New Direction for Aimia

Mittleman’s decision to step down as CEO and director is to allow the board to find a new CEO with a stronger operational focus. This move is viewed as a strategic step to transition Aimia towards a new direction that focuses more on the operational aspects of the business. Despite stepping down, Mittleman has committed to assisting the board during the transition period, ensuring a smooth changeover.

Leadership Transitions

Following the departure of Mittleman, Tom Finke, who served as the chairman, will take on the role of executive chairman. The transition period will see Finke taking on a more prominent role in the company’s operations, ensuring stability and continuity. The departure of Aimia’s president, Michael Lehmann, marks another significant change in the company’s top leadership.

Search for New Leadership

In the wake of these departures, Aimia has embarked on a quest for new top executives. The company has engaged an executive recruiting firm to assist in finding a new CEO. This search signifies Aimia’s commitment to finding a leader who can steer the company towards operational excellence. The company is moving forward with the recruitment process, and the selection of the new CEO will indeed mark a new chapter in Aimia’s leadership.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

