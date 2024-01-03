en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Major Drug Bust in North Kentville: Three Arrested, Illegal Items Seized

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Major Drug Bust in North Kentville: Three Arrested, Illegal Items Seized

In a significant blow to the local drug trade, law enforcement agencies in North Kentville have arrested three individuals on drug-related charges. The arrests were made following the execution of a search warrant on December 21, 2023. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, local RCMP and other police services.

Details of the Operation

The targeted residence was located on Mee Rd, where two men and one woman were apprehended. The operation was not without its discoveries – the authorities confiscated a wide range of illegal items. These included substances such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and clonazepam. Additionally, the authorities seized scales, cash, a taser, brass knuckles, and cellphones from the premises.

Charges Against the Suspects

The suspects have been identified as Laura Llewellyn, 38, Allen Mahaney, 57, and Jorden Keddy, 28. They face a raft of charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. Llewellyn faces additional charges for failing to comply with a release order while Mahaney is also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Impact on Local Crime

The success of this operation represents a significant victory for the local community and law enforcement in their ongoing battle against drug-related crime. The seizure of such a broad array of contraband items will likely disrupt local drug distribution networks and may deter future criminal activity in the area. However, the fight against drug crime is far from over, and the diligent work of local law enforcement continues unabated.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
34 seconds ago
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Nolan Thiessen, renowned as a three-time Brier champion and former professional curler, has been entrusted with the mantle of the new CEO of Curling Canada. Thiessen, aged 43, steps into this key role after an exhaustive search by an external agency and the board of governors, initiated to find a worthy successor to Katherine Henderson.
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canada's Top CEOs Earn 246 Times the Average Worker's Salary, Claims Report
3 mins ago
Canada's Top CEOs Earn 246 Times the Average Worker's Salary, Claims Report
Mazda North American Operations Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
3 mins ago
Mazda North American Operations Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
56 seconds ago
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
RCMP Investigates String of Break-Ins Across Saskatchewan Communities
1 min ago
RCMP Investigates String of Break-Ins Across Saskatchewan Communities
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Announces Dividend Amid Positive Profitability and Growth Metrics
2 mins ago
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Announces Dividend Amid Positive Profitability and Growth Metrics
Latest Headlines
World News
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
21 seconds
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
34 seconds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
56 seconds
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
2 mins
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
2 mins
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
2 mins
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
2 mins
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
2 mins
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
2 mins
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
54 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
55 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app