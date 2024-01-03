Major Drug Bust in North Kentville: Three Arrested, Illegal Items Seized

In a significant blow to the local drug trade, law enforcement agencies in North Kentville have arrested three individuals on drug-related charges. The arrests were made following the execution of a search warrant on December 21, 2023. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, local RCMP and other police services.

Details of the Operation

The targeted residence was located on Mee Rd, where two men and one woman were apprehended. The operation was not without its discoveries – the authorities confiscated a wide range of illegal items. These included substances such as cocaine, methamphetamine, and clonazepam. Additionally, the authorities seized scales, cash, a taser, brass knuckles, and cellphones from the premises.

Charges Against the Suspects

The suspects have been identified as Laura Llewellyn, 38, Allen Mahaney, 57, and Jorden Keddy, 28. They face a raft of charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. Llewellyn faces additional charges for failing to comply with a release order while Mahaney is also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Impact on Local Crime

The success of this operation represents a significant victory for the local community and law enforcement in their ongoing battle against drug-related crime. The seizure of such a broad array of contraband items will likely disrupt local drug distribution networks and may deter future criminal activity in the area. However, the fight against drug crime is far from over, and the diligent work of local law enforcement continues unabated.