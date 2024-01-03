Major Drug Bust in Newfoundland and Labrador: Three Arrested with Over $100,000 Cash

In a significant drug bust conducted by the Grand Falls-Windsor Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), three individuals were apprehended on the 30th of December, 2023. The accused are identified as Bonnie Tucker, 51, Blake Tucker, 27, and Brady Benson, 21, all residents of Bishops Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador.

A Raid on Peddle Drive

Acting under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Peddle Drive. The search led to the discovery of a vast cache of illegal substances, and further evidence indicative of drug trafficking activities.

Seizures and Charges

Over $100,000 in cash was recovered from the premises, along with more than 1.2 kilograms of cocaine. Quantities of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone, among other controlled drugs, were also seized. In addition to the drugs, a shotgun, ammunition, and a large quantity of unstamped contraband cigarettes were found.

The trio, Bonnie Tucker, Blake Tucker, and Brady Benson, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of unstamped tobacco. Benson faces an additional charge of resisting arrest. Post their court appearance, they were released from custody but are scheduled for a subsequent hearing.

An Ongoing Investigation

The RCMP stated that their investigation is still in progress, and they anticipate further charges. This drug bust signifies a notable victory in the ongoing struggle against drug trafficking, highlighting the vigilance and effectiveness of the RCMP.