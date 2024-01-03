en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Major Drug Bust in Newfoundland and Labrador: Three Arrested with Over $100,000 Cash

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Major Drug Bust in Newfoundland and Labrador: Three Arrested with Over $100,000 Cash

In a significant drug bust conducted by the Grand Falls-Windsor Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), three individuals were apprehended on the 30th of December, 2023. The accused are identified as Bonnie Tucker, 51, Blake Tucker, 27, and Brady Benson, 21, all residents of Bishops Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador.

A Raid on Peddle Drive

Acting under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Peddle Drive. The search led to the discovery of a vast cache of illegal substances, and further evidence indicative of drug trafficking activities.

Seizures and Charges

Over $100,000 in cash was recovered from the premises, along with more than 1.2 kilograms of cocaine. Quantities of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone, among other controlled drugs, were also seized. In addition to the drugs, a shotgun, ammunition, and a large quantity of unstamped contraband cigarettes were found.

The trio, Bonnie Tucker, Blake Tucker, and Brady Benson, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of unstamped tobacco. Benson faces an additional charge of resisting arrest. Post their court appearance, they were released from custody but are scheduled for a subsequent hearing.

An Ongoing Investigation

The RCMP stated that their investigation is still in progress, and they anticipate further charges. This drug bust signifies a notable victory in the ongoing struggle against drug trafficking, highlighting the vigilance and effectiveness of the RCMP.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Boosts Investor Incentives and Secures Additional Funding

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP's Body Armour Expired

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Bi ...
@Business · 18 mins
Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Bi ...
heart comment 0
Brazil Delays Visa Requirements; EU to Introduce New Travel Rules

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Brazil Delays Visa Requirements; EU to Introduce New Travel Rules
STB Rejects Canadian National Railway’s Bid to Acquire Springfield Line

By Sakchi Khandelwal

STB Rejects Canadian National Railway's Bid to Acquire Springfield Line
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson’s Early Share Sales: A Missed Billion-Dollar Opportunity?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson's Early Share Sales: A Missed Billion-Dollar Opportunity?
Fairfax Financial Holdings Announces Major Dividend Increase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Fairfax Financial Holdings Announces Major Dividend Increase
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
26 seconds
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
1 min
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
1 min
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
2 mins
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
2 mins
St Mirren's Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
2 mins
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
4 mins
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
4 mins
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
5 mins
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app