en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Major Cybersecurity Conference to Boost Philippines’ Digital Security

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Major Cybersecurity Conference to Boost Philippines’ Digital Security

On January 16-17, 2024, Makati City will play host to a significant cybersecurity conference titled ‘Fortifying Cyber Cooperation Towards Digital Security’. The event is a collaboration between the Stratbase Institute, an international think-tank, and the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines. The conference aims to bring together top government officials, cyber experts, and stakeholders from a multitude of sectors to discuss key issues and strategies pertaining to the nation’s digital security.

Boosting Cyber Resilience: A Whole-of-Society Approach

The conference’s chief goal is to promote a whole-of-society approach to enhance the Philippines’ cyber resilience, a necessity given the increasing prevalence and sophistication of cyberattacks on economic and defense systems. The two-day agenda will delve into the current cybersecurity landscape, policies, and strategies for managing cyber risks, as well as the role of public-private collaboration in the nation’s digital transformation.

Participants: The Architects of Digital Security

Among the distinguished attendees are Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman, and representatives from sectors such as the Philippine Army, PNP, NSC, DOE, NPC, telecommunications companies, and fintech organizations. Their collective knowledge and experience will foster a rich dialogue on diverse cyber-related issues.

International Cooperation and Future Steps

The second day of the conference will pivot towards international cooperation and recommendations to bolster cyber resiliency. Professor Dindo Manhit of the Stratbase Institute underscored the necessity of societal cooperation, investing in a capable workforce, and engaging in international partnerships to maintain a secure digital environment in the Philippines.

0
Canada Cybersecurity Philippines
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
11 mins ago
Toronto Welcomes New Year with Expos and Shows Amidst Subway Closure
Toronto, a city known for its vibrant energy and entrepreneurial spirit, is kicking off the new year with a series of expos and shows that promise to inspire, engage, and entertain. These events not only provide an exciting start to the year but also offer a variety of opportunities for individuals to set their personal
Toronto Welcomes New Year with Expos and Shows Amidst Subway Closure
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
26 mins ago
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Paragon Bay Group Inc.
38 mins ago
Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Paragon Bay Group Inc.
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
17 mins ago
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Chinese Investors Divest in Canadian Lithium Amid Security Concerns, Solaris's Copper Project Attracts Investment
19 mins ago
Chinese Investors Divest in Canadian Lithium Amid Security Concerns, Solaris's Copper Project Attracts Investment
Standard Uranium Ltd Unveils Ambitious Exploration Plans for 2024
19 mins ago
Standard Uranium Ltd Unveils Ambitious Exploration Plans for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
TOFAŞ Seeks Redemption in Clash Against Samsunspor in Turkish Basketball Super League
7 seconds
TOFAŞ Seeks Redemption in Clash Against Samsunspor in Turkish Basketball Super League
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
1 min
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
2 mins
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
3 mins
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
3 mins
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
4 mins
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
5 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
7 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
9 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app