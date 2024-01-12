Major Cybersecurity Conference to Boost Philippines’ Digital Security

On January 16-17, 2024, Makati City will play host to a significant cybersecurity conference titled ‘Fortifying Cyber Cooperation Towards Digital Security’. The event is a collaboration between the Stratbase Institute, an international think-tank, and the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines. The conference aims to bring together top government officials, cyber experts, and stakeholders from a multitude of sectors to discuss key issues and strategies pertaining to the nation’s digital security.

Boosting Cyber Resilience: A Whole-of-Society Approach

The conference’s chief goal is to promote a whole-of-society approach to enhance the Philippines’ cyber resilience, a necessity given the increasing prevalence and sophistication of cyberattacks on economic and defense systems. The two-day agenda will delve into the current cybersecurity landscape, policies, and strategies for managing cyber risks, as well as the role of public-private collaboration in the nation’s digital transformation.

Participants: The Architects of Digital Security

Among the distinguished attendees are Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman, and representatives from sectors such as the Philippine Army, PNP, NSC, DOE, NPC, telecommunications companies, and fintech organizations. Their collective knowledge and experience will foster a rich dialogue on diverse cyber-related issues.

International Cooperation and Future Steps

The second day of the conference will pivot towards international cooperation and recommendations to bolster cyber resiliency. Professor Dindo Manhit of the Stratbase Institute underscored the necessity of societal cooperation, investing in a capable workforce, and engaging in international partnerships to maintain a secure digital environment in the Philippines.