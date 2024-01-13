en English
Business

Maison Birks at Square One Closes: End of a Retail Era


By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Maison Birks at Square One Closes: End of a Retail Era

One of the most recognized names in luxury retail, Maison Birks, has officially called time on its long-standing presence at the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. Known for its fine jewellery and luxury watches from iconic brands like Rolex and Cartier, the Canadian jewellery store has been a part of the shopping centre’s landscape since its inception in 1973.

A Noticeable Departure

The store’s closure was announced subtly, with papered windows and a sign encouraging patrons to continue shopping online or visit its Sherway Gardens location. This departure, however, marks more than just the end of a retail outlet. It signifies the end of an era for Square One. Maison Birks was among the original tenants when the shopping centre first opened, sharing the space with other notable names such as Hudson’s Bay and Peoples Jewellers.

A Trend in Motion

This isn’t the first instance of original tenants bidding farewell to Square One. The trend was set in motion earlier with companies like Sears and Laura Secord exiting the shopping centre. The closure of Maison Birks is another addition to the list, indicating a shift in the retail landscape of Mississauga and a change in the shopping centre’s long-standing business composition.

End of an Era

With Maison Birks closing its doors forever, the shopping centre loses a piece of its history, a relic of its inception. The closure of this well-established brand is not merely a local event but a notable occurrence in the retail industry, demonstrating the continuous evolution of business dynamics and consumer trends.

Business Canada


Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

