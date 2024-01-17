Lynx Air Initiates Operations in Regina, Boosting Connectivity and Economic Activity

Lynx Air, an ultra-affordable airline, has officially announced its expansion into the Saskatchewan market, initiating operations in Regina starting June 20, 2024. The airline plans to launch six weekly flights from Regina International Airport to Vancouver International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport, offering a competitive starting price of $79 for a one-way flight. This move marks a significant milestone for Lynx Air as it increases its North American destinations to 23.

Boosting Connectivity and Economic Activity

By introducing these new routes, Lynx Air aims to stimulate economic activity and improve connectivity between Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Ontario. The airline is specifically targeting the demand for an ultra-low-cost carrier in southern Saskatchewan, offering affordable travel options for consumers. This development is particularly significant as it is the first addition of a major airline to Regina airport since Swoop in 2022.

Local Authorities Welcome the Expansion

The expansion of Lynx Air into the Saskatchewan market has been warmly welcomed by local authorities, including the Regina Airport Authority and the city's mayor, Sandra Masters. The introduction of Lynx Air is anticipated to bring increased choices for consumers while providing an economic boost and aiding in the airport's post-pandemic recovery. Mayor Masters expressed excitement about the new flight carrier and its potential impact on the city's economy and tourism industry. She underscored the importance of offering residents and visitors an ultra-affordable flight option, which she believes strengthens the city’s visitor economy.

Positive Trend in Travel

December 2023 marked a positive trend in travel for Regina International Airport as it surpassed its 2019 passenger volume for the first time since the pandemic. Approximately 20,000 passengers connected between Regina and Toronto in 2023, indicating a resurgence of travel activity. The introduction of Lynx Air's flights is expected to further stimulate this upward trend, providing a significant boost to the airport's operations and the local economy.