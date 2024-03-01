Luxury Redefined: Coal Harbour Condo Boasts European Elegance & Stunning Views

Offering panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and marina, a luxuriously remodeled condo in Coal Harbour's prestigious Bayshore Gardens has hit the market, showcasing a blend of sophistication and modern European design. Located at a prime spot adjacent to Stanley Park, this two-bedroom residence has undergone a comprehensive transformation, featuring a Snaidero kitchen, Italian quartz countertops, high-end Miele appliances, and limestone floors, as highlighted by listing agent Holly Calderwood.

European Flair Meets Vancouver Scenery

The condo's interior design draws heavily on European influences, with fittings from renowned brands like Duravit and Dornbracht, and luxury bathrooms that emphasize a sleek, contemporary aesthetic. Floor-to-ceiling windows not only enhance the natural light within the living spaces but also ensure that residents are never far from the breathtaking vistas that define Vancouver's landscape. The property's primary suite, extending 19 feet in length, is a testament to thoughtful luxury, equipped with custom wardrobe built-ins.

Unmatched Amenities and Location

Residents of this Coal Harbour gem enjoy access to a plethora of amenities, including two side-by-side parking stalls, a storage locker, and a comprehensive monthly maintenance package. The building's services underscore a commitment to convenience and luxury, with a monthly fee of $1,096.07 covering a wide range of needs. The condo's location also promises an enviable lifestyle, steps away from the seawall and Stanley Park, offering an unparalleled connection to nature amidst urban living.

A Coveted Address in Coal Harbour

As Vancouver continues to evolve as a hub of luxury real estate, properties like this condo in Bayshore Gardens stand out for their unique combination of location, luxury, and lifestyle. With its extensive remodelling and attention to detail, the condo represents a significant opportunity for discerning buyers seeking an exclusive living experience in one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods. While the market for luxury properties in Vancouver remains competitive, this listing, with its European design and exceptional views, is poised to attract considerable attention.

The allure of Coal Harbour living, coupled with the exquisite design and amenities of this condo, underscores a growing trend towards high-end residences that offer both style and substance. As the cityscape of Vancouver becomes increasingly defined by such properties, the value of an address in Bayshore Gardens, especially one as meticulously crafted as this, continues to rise, promising not just a home, but a lifestyle that is both luxurious and uniquely Vancouver.