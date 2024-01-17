Luxurious Properties in Calgary Showcase Opulent Lifestyles

In the heart of Calgary, a medley of opulent properties have become the talk of the town, each boasting unique features and designs that cater to the tastes of the affluent. These luxurious properties are making waves in the market, from historical mansions to modern penthouses, offering glimpses into the enviable lifestyles of their potential owners.

Historic Mansion Melds Tuscan Architecture with Modern Designs

The historic mansion at 717 Royal Avenue SW, a symbol of Calgary's rich history, stands majestically in the city's skyline. Constructed in 1910, the mansion has been a silent witness to the city's evolution, having served various roles throughout its existence, including a convent. It now offers over 7,000 square feet of pure luxury. Its architecture is a marriage of Tuscan style and contemporary design, with stone and Ayacoba wood siding, making it a true spectacle to behold.

Exquisite Property Offers Panoramic Views of Downtown Calgary

Another gem in Calgary's luxury real estate scene is the property at 4308 Coronation Drive SW. This house tells a story of sophistication and comfort with its expansive windows allowing ample natural light, illuminating the white oak flooring and the stone fireplace. The panoramic view of downtown Calgary from this property is a sight to behold, making it a coveted piece of real estate.

Central Penthouse Promises Luxurious Inner-City Living

Located in the Prince's Island Estates, the penthouse at 1801 - 400 Eau Claire Avenue is another testament to Calgary's luxury real estate market. This penthouse offers a luxurious lifestyle in the heart of the city, providing residents with easy access to parks, shops, restaurants, and theaters. The promise of a vibrant city life within the confines of opulence is hard to resist.

Elbow Park Property Showcases Modern Elegance

Lastly, the property at 4116 Crestview Road SW in Elbow Park exemplifies modern elegance. With five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and luxury finishes such as black leather-like wallpaper ceilings and a floating bath, this home stands out from the crowd. Listed for $4,500,000, it is a testament to the luxurious lifestyle that Calgary has to offer.

These properties, each with its unique charm and allure, represent the pinnacle of luxury living in Calgary. They are a testament to the city's thriving real estate market, offering a taste of opulence to those who can afford it.