Luxurious Mountain-View Home in Canmore Sells for $2.3 Million

Canmore, Alberta, welcomed a new homeowner in November 2023 as a semi-detached house boasting panoramic mountain views sold for $2,305,000. Located at 529B 4th St., the property came in slightly below its asking price of $2,325,000.

Property Details and Features

The 2.5-storey west side house, initially a single-family residence on a 50 by 132-foot lot, was divided into two attached homes in 2019. It offers approximately 2,770 square feet of living space, featuring a family room and two bedrooms on the ground level, a double garage, and three upper decks. The property’s large south-facing windows and a rear terrace present breathtaking views of Mount Rundle and the Three Sisters peaks.

On the second floor, residents find a kitchen, dining area, and a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. The builder incorporated large windows and in-floor heating to ensure comfort and optimize the majestic views.

Market Interest and Sale

The property was on the market for 49 days, attracting prospective buyers from various demographics, including retirees, remote professionals, and those seeking a weekend escape. Despite a substantial number of interested parties, the sale took longer than anticipated, primarily due to the property’s high price range.

Comparative Property Appeal

Compared to other properties available in the area, this home’s unique features and location significantly increased its appeal. Its mountain-facing orientation, spacious living area, and high-end finishes provide a luxurious living experience, making it a coveted piece of real estate in Canmore.