en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Luxurious Mountain-View Home in Canmore Sells for $2.3 Million

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Luxurious Mountain-View Home in Canmore Sells for $2.3 Million

Canmore, Alberta, welcomed a new homeowner in November 2023 as a semi-detached house boasting panoramic mountain views sold for $2,305,000. Located at 529B 4th St., the property came in slightly below its asking price of $2,325,000.

Property Details and Features

The 2.5-storey west side house, initially a single-family residence on a 50 by 132-foot lot, was divided into two attached homes in 2019. It offers approximately 2,770 square feet of living space, featuring a family room and two bedrooms on the ground level, a double garage, and three upper decks. The property’s large south-facing windows and a rear terrace present breathtaking views of Mount Rundle and the Three Sisters peaks.

On the second floor, residents find a kitchen, dining area, and a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. The builder incorporated large windows and in-floor heating to ensure comfort and optimize the majestic views.

Market Interest and Sale

The property was on the market for 49 days, attracting prospective buyers from various demographics, including retirees, remote professionals, and those seeking a weekend escape. Despite a substantial number of interested parties, the sale took longer than anticipated, primarily due to the property’s high price range.

Comparative Property Appeal

Compared to other properties available in the area, this home’s unique features and location significantly increased its appeal. Its mountain-facing orientation, spacious living area, and high-end finishes provide a luxurious living experience, making it a coveted piece of real estate in Canmore.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
7 mins ago
Thundersnow Hits Southern Ontario: Widespread Disruptions and More Snowfall Expected
On the evening of Friday, a unique weather event known as thundersnow struck Southern Ontario, leading to a breathtaking display of lightning amidst a heavy snowstorm. The phenomenon was observed in several cities, including Windsor, London, Brantford, Burlington, Hamilton, and Toronto. The CN Tower, Toronto’s iconic landmark, was a dramatic lightning strike point. Widespread Disruptions
Thundersnow Hits Southern Ontario: Widespread Disruptions and More Snowfall Expected
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
32 mins ago
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
42 mins ago
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
Thundersnow Storm Sweeps Across Southern Ontario, Causes Widespread Disruptions
7 mins ago
Thundersnow Storm Sweeps Across Southern Ontario, Causes Widespread Disruptions
Palestinian Artist Rehab Nazzal: A Voice for the Voiceless
31 mins ago
Palestinian Artist Rehab Nazzal: A Voice for the Voiceless
Electric Vehicles: A Sustainable Choice Even in Cold Climates
32 mins ago
Electric Vehicles: A Sustainable Choice Even in Cold Climates
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
47 seconds
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
2 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
3 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
3 mins
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
4 mins
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
4 mins
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
4 mins
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
4 mins
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
5 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
34 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app