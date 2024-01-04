Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Criticizes Company’s Inclusion Efforts

Chip Wilson, the founder of Lululemon, has stirred the pot with his critical views on the company’s recent diversity and inclusion efforts. In an interview with Forbes, Wilson expressed his disapproval of Lululemon’s shift towards inclusivity, branding it as an attempt to mimic the Gap. He went as far as to criticize the company’s decision to incorporate ‘sickly’ and ‘unhealthy’ looking individuals in its advertising campaigns, a move he deemed uninspiring.

Wilson’s Stance on Lululemon’s Inclusivity Efforts

Wilson’s objections highlight his belief in the philosophy of exclusivity over inclusivity for a strong brand. He argues that a successful brand must be selective about its target demographic. This perspective clashes with the modern branding strategy that embraces diversity and inclusion efforts as business imperatives reflecting the global consumer’s rich mosaic. Despite Wilson’s views, Lululemon has worked diligently to cultivate an inclusive image and embrace diversity, a response to societal demands and an internal recognition of change necessity.

Scrutiny and Criticism

However, these efforts to redefine the way consumers perceive and engage with the brand have faced their fair share of scrutiny and criticism. The tension between the brand’s legacy and the need to evolve in tune with societal progress is palpable. This tension is further fueled by Wilson’s controversial comments over the years, with some Lululemon employees highlighting the company’s perceived lack of racial sensitivity.

Wilson’s Stake and Lululemon’s Recent Performance

Despite Wilson’s departure from Lululemon, he retains an 8% stake in the company. This stake has proved financially beneficial for Wilson, with Lululemon’s stock increasing nearly 60% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The company’s revenue has also seen a significant rise, doubling from $4 billion to over $8 billion, a growth coinciding with more inclusive sizing and advertisements. However, this progress has not been without controversy, with issues regarding worker treatment in a Bangladesh factory and racial discrimination allegations against Black employees.