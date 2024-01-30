LQWD Technologies Hits Milestone in Bitcoin Lightning Network Transaction Volume

LQWD Technologies Corp., a torchbearer in the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) infrastructure and liquidity domain, has flagged a key achievement: crossing the 325,000 threshold in transaction routing volume across its global node network. This feat comes within a little over two years since initiating its first LN node in November 2021.

Stellar Performance Across Borders

The company has managed to maintain a steady pace of month-on-month growth, with its top-performing nodes dotting the landscapes of Canada, the USA, Indonesia, France, and Germany. A crucial part of LQWD's success story is the intelligent application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in channel opening optimization. This has led to the firm establishing connectivity to over 1,000 channels. The Canadian node particularly stands out, clinching a spot among the top seven out of more than 14,000 nodes. It set a record by handling nearly 35,000 transactions in December 2023.

Robust Growth and Future Plans

LQWD's CEO, Shone Anstey, painted an optimistic picture of the LN's future, noting a 1,200% surge in transactions over the past two years. He also acknowledged the increasing interest from Venture Capital firms. As a publicly traded company, LQWD is set on a growth trajectory fueled by both organic and acquisition-based strategies, especially after a fully subscribed private placement recently.

The Rising Tide of Bitcoin Lightning Network

The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a payment layer on the internet, utilizing Bitcoin's trust protocol to facilitate instant transactions. Over the past two years, LN activity has seen an explosive 1200% increase, with companies like MicroStrategy propelling adoption and development of enterprise tools. The integration of stable coin transactions into the LN has expanded its user base, and major cryptocurrency exchanges are embracing the LN for its speed and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional systems like Visa and Mastercard. LQWD is also keen on Bitcoin as an operational asset, establishing nodes and payment channels on the LN.