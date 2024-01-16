L'Oréal Canada Expands Professional Salon Distribution with ICON SALON SYSTEMS Acquisition

One of the largest cosmetics and beauty companies globally, L'Oréal Canada, has taken a significant step in expanding its footprint in the professional salon distribution market. The company, through its subsidiary SalonCentric Canada, has acquired the operations of ICON SALON SYSTEMS, a leading distributor of professional salon products in British Columbia. This strategic acquisition will enhance SalonCentric Canada's market presence, adding seven professional-only stores, twelve sales representatives, and forty-one employees to its existing operations.

Strengthening the Beauty Community

L'Oréal's commitment to serving the 100,000 stylists across Canada is the driving force behind this acquisition. SalonCentric's vision to inspire the Beauty Community and make the world more colorful aligns with the goals of this purchase. The acquisition of ICON, a full-service distributor, will undoubtedly enable SalonCentric to serve the evolving needs of stylists, thus becoming the ultimate destination for industry-leading products and services.

Welcoming ICON into the Family

ICON Salon Systems, founded in 1995, brings a rich history of innovation in the beauty industry to the table. Known for being one of the first Redken distributors in Canada, ICON is respected for its customer service philosophy, which is in line with SalonCentric's values. Bertrand Fontaine, President of SalonCentric North America, welcomed ICON's team and praised their dedication to customer service.

Looking Ahead

L'Oréal Canada, a part of the global L'Oréal Group, manages 40 beauty brands and operates a plant and distribution center in Montreal, employing over 1,450 people. The addition of ICON to its portfolio will not only enhance SalonCentric's product offerings but also pave the way for digital innovation and business-building tools for stylists and salon owners. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, the combined strength of SalonCentric and ICON promises a colorful future for stylists in Canada and beyond.