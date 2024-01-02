en English
Accidents

Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Longwoods Road Crash: Sentencing Hearing for Driver Rescheduled

In the early hours of April 12, 2021, a tragic event etched itself on Longwoods Road, west of Louisville. A vehicle crash, with a life lost, sparked a ripple effect leading to a forthcoming sentencing hearing for the driver. The unfortunate victim, a young 19-year-old woman named Gabrielle Emery, whose life was abruptly cut short.

Sentencing Hearing Adjourned

The sentencing hearing, originally scheduled for December 18, was postponed. The assistant Crown prosecutor, a key figure in the trial, was unable to continue due to reasons left unspecified. This sudden development left the proceedings at a standstill, with a need for rescheduling.

New Dates for Trial Conclusion

The trial, now on hold, has been given two new dates. The sentencing submissions will be heard on January 18, providing an opportunity for all parties to present their final thoughts. Following this, the sentence for the driver, known only by the last name Wall, is scheduled to be delivered. The responsibility of pronouncing the sentence lies with Justice Russell Raikes, who will make his decision known on February 6.

Other Incidents

Unfortunately, this incident is not alone. Another fatal crash occurred in Floyd County, nearly two years ago. Cammie Little, 36, of Bevinsville, has been indicted for murder and aggravated DUI as the driver of the car that struck a rock embankment along U.S. 23 at Betsy Layne. This accident resulted in the death of her passenger, Casey Brown, 37, of Betsy Layne. Little is currently being held on a $1 million bond. Another incident in Burford Ont. resulted in the death of a 63-year-old from Windsor, victim of a fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle. The victim was transported to a hospital in Tillsonburg where they were pronounced deceased. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

