Long-Term Offender Designation for Saskatoon's Habitual Offender Michael Brent Laprise

Saskatoon's habitual offender, Michael Brent Laprise, faces a long-term offender designation following the successful appeal of his initial dangerous offender sentence. This development comes after Laprise was sentenced to eight years in prison for committing two armed robberies in 2017, preying on vulnerable employees.

A Criminal Past Unlike Any Other

With a rap sheet longer than some novels, Laprise has amassed over 70 prior convictions, spanning a wide range of offenses. His transgressions include kidnapping, dangerous driving, weapons charges, and robberies. This extensive history of criminality paints a picture of a man who has repeatedly shown a blatant disregard for the law and the safety of others.

The Road to Long-Term Offender Designation

Initially, Laprise was designated as a dangerous offender, which would have carried an indeterminate sentence. However, in 2022, his legal team successfully appealed this designation, resulting in the less severe long-term offender classification. Despite this reduction in severity, the consequences for Laprise are still significant.

A Decade of Supervision and a Lifetime Ban

As a long-term offender, Laprise will be subject to 10 years of supervision upon his release from prison. This period of scrutiny is intended to protect the public and help Laprise reintegrate into society in a responsible and law-abiding manner. Additionally, he has been banned from possessing weapons for life, further safeguarding the community from any potential harm.

