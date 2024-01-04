en English
Business

Long & McQuade Set to Open New Music Store and Distribution Centre in Winnipeg

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Long & McQuade Set to Open New Music Store and Distribution Centre in Winnipeg

Canada’s foremost music lesson provider, Long & McQuade, is set to unfurl a novel store and regional distribution center within a refurbished building in Winnipeg later this year. The building, sprawled across 120,000 square feet on nine acres, nestles between St. Matthews and Ellice avenues east of Empress Street.

Multi-Million Dollar Investment

The edifice was procured by Long Holdings Inc., the real estate division of Long & McQuade, for an undisclosed figure. The company is primed to pour millions into fitting out the 50,000 square feet it will inhabit. This new location promises to permit Long & McQuade to offer music lessons, a service it provides at over 90% of its 101 national locations but couldn’t at its erstwhile Wall Street location.

Building Musician Development

With over 30,000 lesson sessions conducted weekly, the company perceives lessons as a pivotal part of its revenue stream and musician development strategy. The Winnipeg store will be larger than typical stores, earmarking 20,000 square feet for retail and lessons, and the remaining space allocated for regional distribution. This business model dovetails with the company’s vertical integration strategy and its burgeoning online presence.

Regional Expansion Strategy

The redevelopment forms part of Long & McQuade’s broader expansion, which incorporates similar operations in Montreal, Halifax, and Calgary. Current tenant of the building, Bianca Amor’s Liquidation Supercentre, will transition to a new location, making this transition beneficial for various stakeholders and a vote of confidence for the Winnipeg and Polo Park area. The building, with its unique multi-tenant configuration, also houses other businesses such as Dollarama, Aaron’s, Uptown Alley, and Yellowquill University College.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

