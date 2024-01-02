en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

In the wake of a cyberattack that crippled its online systems, the London Public Library has successfully reopened all its branches. The reopening of these branches represents a triumph over adversity, as the library had to reallocate resources and staff, normally operating under limited hours and minimal staffing, to handle the crisis.

Cyberattack Brings Services to a Halt

The cyberattack, the details of which remain undisclosed, resulted in a shutdown of the library’s online systems. The library, left with no other choice, had to temporarily close its branches to effectively manage the crisis. As it stands, there is no detailed information concerning the nature of the cyberattack, raising questions about whether it was a ransomware incident.

In response to this cyber incident, the library has engaged law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals to thoroughly investigate the matter. The privacy commissioner has also been duly notified, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

Infrastructure Challenges Amid Cyber Crisis

Besides the cyberattack, the library is grappling with infrastructure challenges. Two of its branches experienced flooding, a clear sign of infrastructure strain. The Central Branch, a significant node in the library network, had to close its third floor on December 29 due to leaks in the roof caused by heavy rainfall.

Notwithstanding the disruption and damage to some books, the library has acted promptly by engaging a remediation company to address the leaks. The library is now fully operational again, with no reports of permanent damage to any books. A noteworthy precautionary measure taken by the library is its decision not to store any materials in areas known for leaks, such as the archival London Room.

Library Services Resume Amidst Challenges

Despite these trials, the library remains resilient. Although its computers and printers are still not available, public Wi-Fi has been restored. The library is optimistic that all its services will be back to normal by week’s end. Moreover, it is seeking an 8.7 percent increase in its budget and an additional $24 million for capital projects. These funds are intended to improve infrastructure and address poor conditions in several branches.

0
Canada Cybersecurity Disaster
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High-Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Multiple Charges for Grunthal Man

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ex-Pastor Bruxy Cavey Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TC Energy vs Constellation Software: Navigating the Canadian Stock Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kamloops Speed Skaters Ready for Upcoming Championships

By Salman Khan

Navigating Fare Hikes: A Glimpse into Public Transportation Funding ...
@Canada · 15 mins
Navigating Fare Hikes: A Glimpse into Public Transportation Funding ...
heart comment 0
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Fugitive in Calgary: Public Assistance Required

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Urgent Manhunt Underway for Fugitive in Calgary: Public Assistance Required
Brampton Man Arrested Twice in 24 Hours for Multiple Offenses at Guelph Restaurant

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Brampton Man Arrested Twice in 24 Hours for Multiple Offenses at Guelph Restaurant
Le Papillon On Front Closes: End of A Culinary Era in Toronto

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Le Papillon On Front Closes: End of A Culinary Era in Toronto
Amaroq Minerals CEO Acquires Additional Shares, Increases Stake to 3.45%

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amaroq Minerals CEO Acquires Additional Shares, Increases Stake to 3.45%
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
36 seconds
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
49 seconds
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
49 seconds
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
51 seconds
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
52 seconds
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
56 seconds
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
59 seconds
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
1 min
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
1 min
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app