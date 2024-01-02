London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

In the wake of a cyberattack that crippled its online systems, the London Public Library has successfully reopened all its branches. The reopening of these branches represents a triumph over adversity, as the library had to reallocate resources and staff, normally operating under limited hours and minimal staffing, to handle the crisis.

Cyberattack Brings Services to a Halt

The cyberattack, the details of which remain undisclosed, resulted in a shutdown of the library’s online systems. The library, left with no other choice, had to temporarily close its branches to effectively manage the crisis. As it stands, there is no detailed information concerning the nature of the cyberattack, raising questions about whether it was a ransomware incident.

In response to this cyber incident, the library has engaged law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals to thoroughly investigate the matter. The privacy commissioner has also been duly notified, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

Infrastructure Challenges Amid Cyber Crisis

Besides the cyberattack, the library is grappling with infrastructure challenges. Two of its branches experienced flooding, a clear sign of infrastructure strain. The Central Branch, a significant node in the library network, had to close its third floor on December 29 due to leaks in the roof caused by heavy rainfall.

Notwithstanding the disruption and damage to some books, the library has acted promptly by engaging a remediation company to address the leaks. The library is now fully operational again, with no reports of permanent damage to any books. A noteworthy precautionary measure taken by the library is its decision not to store any materials in areas known for leaks, such as the archival London Room.

Library Services Resume Amidst Challenges

Despite these trials, the library remains resilient. Although its computers and printers are still not available, public Wi-Fi has been restored. The library is optimistic that all its services will be back to normal by week’s end. Moreover, it is seeking an 8.7 percent increase in its budget and an additional $24 million for capital projects. These funds are intended to improve infrastructure and address poor conditions in several branches.