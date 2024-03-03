Local Talent Shines in New Brunswick's 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Aerial Stunts

'The Little Mermaid' transforms New Brunswick's Capitol Theatre into an underwater kingdom, where local actors alongside Tutta Musica Orchestra bring Disney's classic to life. Among the talents, Sussex-native Post embraces the villainous role of Ursula, marking a first with her aerial performance. The musical, attended by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy, showcases elaborate costumes and live orchestral music, continuing through to March 3.

Advertisment

Embracing the Villainy

Post, a seasoned actor from Toronto, finds joy in exploring the darker facets of her acting range through Ursula's character. Donning an elaborate costume complete with flaming white hair and octopus-like tentacles, she mirrors the animated Disney antagonist. The inclusion of a harness for aerial stunts adds a dynamic layer to her performance, a first in her career, enhancing the magical underwater experience for the audience.

Local and National Collaboration

Advertisment

The casting of 'The Little Mermaid' reflects a strong commitment to local talent development, with Post and other New Brunswick natives playing key roles. The partnership with Tutta Musica Orchestra underscores the musical's dedication to live performance art. Director Marshall Button's approach to casting prioritizes giving local actors, singers, and dancers opportunities to hone their skills and aspire for larger stages, contributing significantly to the regional theater scene.

A Spectacle of Talent and Technology

Besides the aerial stunts, the musical impressively integrates technology and traditional theater artistry, with Ontario actors Emma Rudy and Travae Williams leading as Ariel and Sebastian. The collaborative effort results in a rich, immersive experience that combines live music, advanced costume design, and innovative stage mechanics. This production not only entertains but also serves as a platform for emerging talents, demonstrating the vibrant potential of regional theater.

The adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid' in New Brunswick is a testament to the power of community in art. Through the fusion of local talent, live orchestration, and innovative stagecraft, the Capitol Theatre's latest production offers a fresh perspective on a beloved classic. As performances continue, the musical promises to leave a lasting impression, both as an entertainment spectacle and a milestone for local arts development.