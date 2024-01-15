Local Homeless Shelters Brace for Cold Snap, Pledge No One Turned Away

The imminent plummet in temperatures to -10C in the Waterloo region and Guelph, with overnight lows nearing -15C, has local homeless shelters bracing for a surge in demand for warm spaces. Shelters managed by The Working Centre are already operating at full capacity, with no space for additional overflow beds. Their facilities, including the shelters on King Street in Kitchener and on University Avenue in Waterloo, collectively offer 230 beds.

Available Shelter Spaces

The Region of Waterloo details available warming centres on their website for those in need. For individuals near the Victoria Street encampment, St. John’s Kitchen and 87 Victoria are offering daytime warmth and meals. Furthermore, the Cambridge Shelter Corporation has room in both their shelter and overflow accommodations at a motel. The shelter at 26 Simcoe has 15 spots, while the motel provides 26 out of 40 spaces.

These institutions are ready for the cold weather and have pledged not to turn anyone away, even if their shelters reach capacity. Sheneka Myers of homelessness and housing indicated that the number of overflow beds fluctuates based on need.

Guelph Shelters Prepared for the Cold

In Guelph, Stepping Stone stands ready to meet the needs of those seeking shelter. The facility offers 27 beds at their emergency overnight shelter and additional overflow beds. The YWCA’s emergency shelter, catering to women, trans women, and non-binary individuals, has 66 beds and has also made plans for overflow during the winter months.

Preparing for the Influx

