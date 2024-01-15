en English
Canada

Local Homeless Shelters Brace for Cold Snap, Pledge No One Turned Away

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Local Homeless Shelters Brace for Cold Snap, Pledge No One Turned Away

The imminent plummet in temperatures to -10C in the Waterloo region and Guelph, with overnight lows nearing -15C, has local homeless shelters bracing for a surge in demand for warm spaces. Shelters managed by The Working Centre are already operating at full capacity, with no space for additional overflow beds. Their facilities, including the shelters on King Street in Kitchener and on University Avenue in Waterloo, collectively offer 230 beds.

Available Shelter Spaces

The Region of Waterloo details available warming centres on their website for those in need. For individuals near the Victoria Street encampment, St. John’s Kitchen and 87 Victoria are offering daytime warmth and meals. Furthermore, the Cambridge Shelter Corporation has room in both their shelter and overflow accommodations at a motel. The shelter at 26 Simcoe has 15 spots, while the motel provides 26 out of 40 spaces.

These institutions are ready for the cold weather and have pledged not to turn anyone away, even if their shelters reach capacity. Sheneka Myers of homelessness and housing indicated that the number of overflow beds fluctuates based on need.

Guelph Shelters Prepared for the Cold

In Guelph, Stepping Stone stands ready to meet the needs of those seeking shelter. The facility offers 27 beds at their emergency overnight shelter and additional overflow beds. The YWCA’s emergency shelter, catering to women, trans women, and non-binary individuals, has 66 beds and has also made plans for overflow during the winter months.

Preparing for the Influx

With temperatures expected to drop severely, shelters are preparing for an influx of people seeking refuge from the cold. In Jackson, Mississippi, Stewpot has extended shelter hours in preparation for the extreme cold. The Opportunity Center Day Shelter will open at night from January 12th through January 18th to accommodate guests during the cold weather. Officials are also asking for donations of needed items to help those in need during the chilly period.

Concurrently, Multnomah County warming shelters are seeking community volunteers. The County began severe weather operations on Jan 9, expanding outreach to people experiencing homelessness. As of Jan 13, providers and nonprofits have been working to distribute various cold weather gear. The County also provides free transportation to warming shelters and will not turn anyone seeking shelter away.

Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

