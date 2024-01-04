Local Community Group’s Generosity Fuels OSNS’s Mission

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, a beacon of hope in the South Okanagan Similkameen region, recently celebrated a charitable act of generosity from a local community group. Ed Cale, a representative of the Knights of Pythias Penticton Lodge 49, extended a hand of benevolence with a generous donation of $1,000 to the Centre.

A Longstanding History of Support

This heartwarming act of philanthropy was not a standalone event. Instead, it was part of a long chain of support from the Pythian Cerebral Palsy Committee, a group with a history of over 15 continuous years of donations to OSNS. This unbroken chain of assistance has firmly cemented the Committee’s position as a pillar of support for the Centre.

Empowering Pediatric Rehabilitation

The funds provided by the Committee are not mere monetary donations. They represent a lifeline to children and families in need within the local community. These funds play a crucial role in OSNS’s mission to deliver pediatric rehabilitation services, providing a ray of hope for those who need it most.

Recognition and Gratitude

The Centre recognized the generosity of Ed Cale and the Pythian Cerebral Palsy Committee through a heartfelt post on social media. They extended their sincerest thanks for the group’s unwavering kindness and support, underlining the significant impact of their contributions on the Centre’s efforts. As the Centre continues to work towards its mission, the support from Ed Cale and the Committee serves as a reminder of the power of community and generosity.