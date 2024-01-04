en English
Local Community Group’s Generosity Fuels OSNS’s Mission

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Local Community Group’s Generosity Fuels OSNS’s Mission

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, a beacon of hope in the South Okanagan Similkameen region, recently celebrated a charitable act of generosity from a local community group. Ed Cale, a representative of the Knights of Pythias Penticton Lodge 49, extended a hand of benevolence with a generous donation of $1,000 to the Centre.

A Longstanding History of Support

This heartwarming act of philanthropy was not a standalone event. Instead, it was part of a long chain of support from the Pythian Cerebral Palsy Committee, a group with a history of over 15 continuous years of donations to OSNS. This unbroken chain of assistance has firmly cemented the Committee’s position as a pillar of support for the Centre.

Empowering Pediatric Rehabilitation

The funds provided by the Committee are not mere monetary donations. They represent a lifeline to children and families in need within the local community. These funds play a crucial role in OSNS’s mission to deliver pediatric rehabilitation services, providing a ray of hope for those who need it most.

Recognition and Gratitude

The Centre recognized the generosity of Ed Cale and the Pythian Cerebral Palsy Committee through a heartfelt post on social media. They extended their sincerest thanks for the group’s unwavering kindness and support, underlining the significant impact of their contributions on the Centre’s efforts. As the Centre continues to work towards its mission, the support from Ed Cale and the Committee serves as a reminder of the power of community and generosity.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

