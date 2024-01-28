Loblaws Faces Backlash Over Confusing Product Pricing Strategies

In a series of unusual incidents, Canadian supermarket chain Loblaws has faced widespread criticism over its product pricing strategies that have left customers perplexed and questioning the store's tactics. On January 27, 2024, a shopper named Devan Marr took to social media to shed light on a puzzling scenario.

Coconut Milk Pricing Conundrum

Marr shared a photograph on Twitter showing a peculiar pricing discrepancy at Loblaws. The supermarket was advertising a deal of $5 for two cans of coconut milk. However, upon closer inspection, Marr noticed that single cans were priced at $2.29 each. This meant that the 'deal' was, in fact, costing customers nearly 10% more than if they purchased the cans individually.

Loblaws Responds to Pricing Error

Upon being alerted of the error via the tweet, Loblaws promptly responded, confirming the pricing as a mistake and requesting the store's location to rectify the issue. Marr indicated that he had been shopping at a downtown Toronto location. He also pointed out another instance of pricing irregularity - a larger size of Jumbo Raisin Bran was more expensive per 100g than its regular-sized counterpart.

Widespread Inconsistencies in Pricing

But Marr's experience was not an isolated one. Other customers began sharing their encounters with similar pricing inconsistencies at Loblaws. Scenarios ranged from overpriced flower bundles to inconsistent pricing on individual items. One user emphasized the importance of vigilance in checking prices while shopping.

Oranges Sold at Exorbitant Prices

In a separate incident that drew public ire, the chain came under scrutiny for selling a $10 container of sliced oranges. Social media users sarcastically commented on the exorbitant price, sparking further discussions about Loblaws' pricing strategies.

The recent incidents have ignited a debate among Canadians about the need for greater scrutiny of pricing in supermarkets and the perceived absurdity of some of Loblaws' sales tactics. The experiences shared by customers serve as a stark reminder of the importance of being an alert and informed consumer.