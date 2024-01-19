Loblaw Reverses Discount Policy Change Amid Public Backlash

In a recent flurry of public scrutiny, Canada's largest grocery chain, Loblaw, was forced to revisit its decision to modify the discount policy for items nearing their best-before date. The company faced backlash over the shift from a 30-50% markdown to a standard 30%, a move intended to ensure consistency and predictability in its pricing. However, the decision was met with disapproval from customers and sparked a call for an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices by NDP MP Alistair MacGregor.

The Controversy

In response to Loblaw's decision, MacGregor voiced concerns over statements by the company suggesting that the change was designed to align with competitors' discount rates. Such a shift in policy, according to MacGregor, warranted an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices. The company's decision was made amidst rising food prices and elevated grocery price inflation, making the reduction in discounts a significant concern for Canadians.

Industry Perspective

Despite the controversy, industry representatives like the Retail Council of Canada and competition expert Michael Osborne defended Loblaw's move. They highlighted that price-matching and discount-matching strategies are common in the retail industry, suggesting that Loblaw's decision was not out of the ordinary. Retail analyst Lisa Hutcheson also weighed in, explaining that an increase in demand for discounted food gives grocers the leverage to sell items at a lower discount.

Loblaw's Response

Faced with the public backlash, Loblaw announced a reversal of its decision. The company confirmed that the 50% discount stickers would return in the coming weeks, marking a victory for customers. Despite the controversy, Loblaw's saga has shed light on the complexities of retail pricing strategies and the impact they can have on consumers grappling with rising food costs.