Lloydminster RCMP Issue Gun Safety Reminder Following Firearm Incidents

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Lloydminster have issued a stern reminder to firearm owners of their responsibility to safely secure weapons in their homes and vehicles. This advisory follows a series of incidents that have raised concerns about gun safety in the local community.

Firearms Found in Unlikely Locations

In June 2023, during a search warrant executed in Kitimat, British Columbia, RCMP officers discovered a loaded .22 calibre revolver. The firearm, shockingly, was registered to a resident of Lloydminster, thousands of kilometres away. This incident sparked a series of follow-up investigations in Lloydminster that culminated in a significant discovery in October 2023.

Unsecured Firearms and Ammunition in Lloydminster

Lloydminster’s General Investigation Section (GIS) executed a search warrant on a home located on 56 Avenue. The search resulted in the uncovering of multiple firearms and an array of ammunition that were improperly secured. This blatant disregard for firearm safety regulations led to immediate legal action.

The Legal Consequences

Felicia Becker, a 38-year-old resident of Lloydminster, was subsequently charged in relation to the unsecured firearms and ammunition. Becker was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice in Lloydminster on January 22, 2024.

The recent events serve as a sharp reminder of the absolute necessity for responsible firearm ownership. The Lloydminster RCMP continue to urge all gun owners to comply with safety regulations, emphasizing that the secure storage of firearms and ammunition is not just a legal obligation, but a moral one. The implications of neglecting this duty can result in dangerous situations that put innocent lives at risk.