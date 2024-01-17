LiveRamp Holdings Set to Acquire Habu Amid Global Financial Market Shifts

In a significant move to bolster its capabilities in the marketing data sector, LiveRamp Holdings, a software company specializing in customer data integration, has announced its decision to acquire marketing data startup Habu. The deal, valued at $200 million, will be a combination of cash and stock.

A Strategic Move

The acquisition is a calculated move by LiveRamp to enable its clients to share customer data more readily with their business partners. Habu, a company known for its specialization in 'clean rooms', offers a unique solution to content platforms for maintaining user data privacy when interacting with advertisers. This acquisition is expected to be completed during the March quarter, and LiveRamp anticipates Habu to contribute approximately $18 million in revenue in fiscal year 2025.

Wall Street and Canadian Markets Take a Dip

Financial markets saw a decline on Wednesday as Wall Street's optimistic expectations of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve were dampened by solid economic data, resulting in a rise in Treasury yields. Canada's main stock index also fell to a near four-week low due to a sell-off in resource and interest rate-sensitive sectors.

Real Estate and Investment Opportunities

In other economic news, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) reported a steady house price in December. However, an improvement in market activity was observed with an increase in sales and faster selling times. Meanwhile, an executive at Investcorp, an alternative investment firm, highlighted the investment opportunities in Southeast Asia amidst the current challenges in private equity exits in North America and Europe.

Concerns and Changes in the Finance Sector

During the World Economic Forum, bank CEOs expressed their concerns about the growing competition from fintech firms and private lenders, as well as strict regulations. In response to the global market trends, Israel announced its intention to shift its stock trading days to align with the global market, aiming to be included in the MSCI's Europe category.

Kinder Morgan Reports Lower Profits

Kinder Morgan, a pipeline and terminal operator, reported lower-than-expected profits for the fourth quarter. The company attributed the shortfall to higher interest expenses and weaker performance in the natural gas pipeline segment.