Live Streaming Services Launched at Local Arenas in Red Deer

The City of Red Deer, in a bid to promote inclusivity and accessibility for sports and event enthusiasts, has unveiled its new feature - live streaming services at four local arenas. This initiative has been enabled via LiveBarn, a subscription-based platform that offers live and on-demand streaming of events.

Connecting Through Live Streaming

The arenas that have been included in this innovative step are Servus Arena, Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre, and Kinsmen Community Arenas. This initiative aims to cater to those viewers who, due to various circumstances, are unable to attend the events in person. Now, they can stay connected by watching them live or later at their convenience.

Features and Benefits of LiveBarn

LiveBarn provides a plethora of features to its subscribers. It allows users to watch events for up to 30 days after they occur, save and share 30-second highlights, download games and practices in full, and even tag highlights in real-time during live viewing. This enables a more engaging and interactive experience, making viewers feel like they are a part of the event, despite not being physically present.

Promotional Code for More Accessibility

To promote the service and make it more accessible, a promotional code - '4red-deer' - has been introduced. This code offers a 10 percent discount on monthly subscriptions. In addition to new users, current subscribers can also take advantage of this discount by updating their profile with the new promo code. This step further underscores the City of Red Deer's commitment to ensuring that all residents have access to local events, enhancing the sense of community and connection amongst its populace.