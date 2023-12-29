Lithium Universe Gears Up for Drilling Campaign at Quebec’s Apollo Project

In a promising development for the lithium exploration sector, Lithium Universe is gearing up to launch an exploratory drilling campaign at its Apollo lithium project, located in Quebec. The company has concluded the preliminary fieldwork, including soil sampling, airborne magnetic surveys, and rock chip sampling, in a joint venture with Laurentia Exploration, a local firm.

Systematic Mapping and Sample Collection

The project area, spanning an impressive 240 square kilometers, has been systematically mapped. The team has collected 209 rock chip samples and 2,220 soil samples. These efforts have been strategically concentrated around known geological structures such as the Lac Rouget greenstone formation and the Vieux Comptoir intrusive.

Quebec: A Rising Lithium Hotspot

The region where the Apollo project is nestled, has recently garnered attention as a lithium hotspot. This is particularly true along a major east-west fault corridor, which also includes Winsome Resources’ Adina lithium project. The drilling results from Adina have shown promising lithium oxide intercepts, which augurs well for the prospects of Lithium Universe.

Targeting Lithium-Caesium-Tantalite Pegmatites

Lithium Universe has identified several drilling targets based on anomalous concentrations of lithium and other elements indicative of lithium-caesium-tantalite (LCT) pegmatites. The company is confident that the favorable geological structures, known pegmatites, and proven lithium mineralization trends in the vicinity position it well for a successful drilling program set to kickstart in the upcoming year.