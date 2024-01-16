Lindsey Coyle: Two Years in Prison for Criminal Negligence Resulting in Death

A former registered practical nurse, Lindsey Coyle, has been sentenced to two years in prison for criminal negligence leading to the death of a patient. Coyle was also found guilty of breaching a probation order. The case draws its roots back to January 2015 when Coyle was working at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. She manipulated the medication administration records of a critically ill 76-year-old patient, Hermina Fletcher, to steal morphine for her personal addiction.

Increasing Morphine Dosage Without Authorization

Coyle unethically increased the dosage of Fletcher's medication from five to ten milligrams without acquiring any authorization. This resulted in Fletcher receiving the escalated dosage. Fletcher lost consciousness on the night of January 4 and succumbed to acute morphine toxicity the very next morning.

Admission of Guilt and Consequences

Coyle openly admitted to being under the influence while on duty and stealing morphine. She was relieved off her duties later that month and surrendered her nursing license a year later. Initially charged with second-degree murder, Coyle was taken into custody in August 2019 after a thorough investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Sentencing and Mitigating Factors

The Crown attorney, during her sentencing, called for a two-year sentence as a means of denunciation and deterrence. Justice Pieter Joubert concurred, citing the grave nature of the offense and the presence of aggravating factors. Along with the prison sentence, Coyle also received a suspended sentence and nine months probation for breaching a probation order. She was ordered to submit a DNA sample and abide by a ten-year weapons prohibition. Joubert took into account the mitigating factors in Coyle's case, indicating that the sentence could have been more severe if not for them. Detailed reasons for the judgment will be released in written form in February 2024.