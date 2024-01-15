Limestone Boat Company Navigates Financial Turbulence; Eyes Spring 2024 Restart

Canadian boat manufacturer, Limestone Boat Company Limited, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'BOAT', has announced a non-binding term sheet with Pathfinder Investments, NB Inc., a private investment company based in New Brunswick. The deal, yet to be finalized and subject to board and regulatory approvals, could see the boat builder receive up to $5 million in financing. In exchange, Pathfinder would acquire a gross revenue royalty right and common share purchase warrants.

A Financial Discrepancy and a Promise of Recovery

In a compelling turn of events, Limestone has disclosed a default under its trust indenture. The company has missed an interest payment, with the outstanding amount being $1,409,700. However, it plans to convert this outstanding principal and unpaid interest into common shares, a move that could help steady the financial ship.

Resuming Operations Amid Challenges

Despite the financial hiccup, Limestone is forging ahead with its operational restart plans in New Brunswick. It is making strides with balance sheet restructuring and preparing a robust employee training program in association with NBCC. Additionally, the company is retrofitting a manufacturing facility in St. Stephen, with production expected to resume by spring 2024.

Reaffirming Commitments and Withdrawing Proposals

As part of its strategic realignment, Limestone has withdrawn a previous proposal for issuing shares and warrants. In the face of manufacturing suspension, the company has received strong support from its dealers, indicating a robust network of partnerships. The company is also updating its boat models to keep pace with market trends and customer expectations. Limestone expressed gratitude towards its stakeholders while reaffirming its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.