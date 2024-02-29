Lightspeed Continues Streak as Top Employer in Montréal, Offers Unmatched Benefits

Lightspeed Commerce Inc., a leading provider of unified POS and payments platforms, has once again been named one of Montréal's top employers for 2024, marking its second consecutive win in this category. The recognition by Mediacorp Canada's Annual Competition highlights Lightspeed's exceptional workplace environment, including its health and wellness benefits, and underscores the company's commitment to fostering a positive culture within its Montréal headquarters.

Commitment to Employee Well-being

Lightspeed sets itself apart by offering an unlimited time off policy in North America and an equity incentive plan, enabling wealth creation opportunities for its employees. Additionally, the company incentivizes its workforce through referral bonuses, encouraging the recruitment of top talent from personal networks. Lightspeed's Chief People Officer, Shirvani Mudaly, emphasizes the organization's dedication to ensuring every employee finds meaning and purpose in their work, making it a standout place of employment.

Empowering Global Commerce

Lightspeed's impact extends beyond its exemplary workplace practices. The company's one-stop commerce platform plays a pivotal role in supporting the businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. By offering innovative solutions that unify online and physical operations, Lightspeed enables merchants to simplify and scale their operations while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Founded in 2005, Lightspeed now serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries, illustrating its significant influence on international commerce.

Looking Forward

As Lightspeed continues to be recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, the company's future prospects look promising. With teams spread across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Lightspeed is actively hiring for roles worldwide, seeking to expand its talented workforce. This sustained growth and commitment to excellence suggest that Lightspeed will continue to be a leading force in the commerce industry, shaping the future of retail and hospitality through innovation and a people-first approach.