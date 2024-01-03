Li-FT Power Ltd. Discovers Significant Lithium Mineralization at Yellowknife Lithium Project

Li-FT Power Ltd., a prominent mineral exploration company, has disclosed noteworthy results from its drilling program at the Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) in the Northwest Territories. The company released assay outcomes from eight drill holes targeting the BIG East, Echo, Shorty, and BIG West pegmatites within the YLP. The findings include the intersection of significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, a lithium-rich mineral.

Impressive Findings from YLP

CEO Francis MacDonald expressed optimism about the continuity of high-grade spodumene at BIG East and the potential for additional strike length. The drilling program concentrated on pegmatites accessible via a paved highway and at the Echo target in a remote area. The results unveiled varying widths and grades of spodumene, with some drill holes returning high lithium oxide (Li2O) values over significant intervals.

The BIG East pegmatite complex has been shown to have a corridor of parallel trending dykes with an exposed strike length of at least 1,300 meters, with varying widths and grades of Li2O encountered. The Echo pegmatite complex also revealed promising results, with shallowly dipping dykes showing potential for near-surface tonnage.

Shorty and BIG West Pegmatite Complexes

At the Shorty pegmatite, a single wide dyke and several flanking dykes were intersected, with some returning high Li2O grades. The BIG West pegmatite complex, which comprises a northeast trending corridor of parallel dykes, has also been drilled, with initial holes showing moderate Li2O grades.

Li-FT has completed its 2023 drill program at YLP with over 34,000 meters drilled and results from 132 out of 198 diamond drill holes reported. The mineralogical characterization of the YLP pegmatites is ongoing, with visual core logging indicating spodumene as the predominant host mineral.

QA/QC Protocols and Future Expectations

The company adheres to strict QA/QC protocols for core sampling, with work carried out by ALS Labs. The forward-looking statements in the report suggest that the company anticipates further developments and results from its exploration activities.

