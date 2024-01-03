en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Li-FT Power Ltd. Discovers Significant Lithium Mineralization at Yellowknife Lithium Project

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:24 am EST
Li-FT Power Ltd. Discovers Significant Lithium Mineralization at Yellowknife Lithium Project

Li-FT Power Ltd., a prominent mineral exploration company, has disclosed noteworthy results from its drilling program at the Yellowknife Lithium Project (YLP) in the Northwest Territories. The company released assay outcomes from eight drill holes targeting the BIG East, Echo, Shorty, and BIG West pegmatites within the YLP. The findings include the intersection of significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, a lithium-rich mineral.

Impressive Findings from YLP

CEO Francis MacDonald expressed optimism about the continuity of high-grade spodumene at BIG East and the potential for additional strike length. The drilling program concentrated on pegmatites accessible via a paved highway and at the Echo target in a remote area. The results unveiled varying widths and grades of spodumene, with some drill holes returning high lithium oxide (Li2O) values over significant intervals.

The BIG East pegmatite complex has been shown to have a corridor of parallel trending dykes with an exposed strike length of at least 1,300 meters, with varying widths and grades of Li2O encountered. The Echo pegmatite complex also revealed promising results, with shallowly dipping dykes showing potential for near-surface tonnage.

(Read Also: The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation)

Shorty and BIG West Pegmatite Complexes

At the Shorty pegmatite, a single wide dyke and several flanking dykes were intersected, with some returning high Li2O grades. The BIG West pegmatite complex, which comprises a northeast trending corridor of parallel dykes, has also been drilled, with initial holes showing moderate Li2O grades.

Li-FT has completed its 2023 drill program at YLP with over 34,000 meters drilled and results from 132 out of 198 diamond drill holes reported. The mineralogical characterization of the YLP pegmatites is ongoing, with visual core logging indicating spodumene as the predominant host mineral.

(Read Also: Meteorologist Tim Kelley: The Optimistic Weather Forecaster for Skiers)

QA/QC Protocols and Future Expectations

The company adheres to strict QA/QC protocols for core sampling, with work carried out by ALS Labs. The forward-looking statements in the report suggest that the company anticipates further developments and results from its exploration activities.

Read More 

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Home Equity Loans and HELOC Rates in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Sunfeast Farmlite Leads Biscuit Industry with Innovative 100% Paper Packaging

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ensemble Fund Trails S&P 500 in Fiscal Year Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024 ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Sustainability in the Financial Sector: A Global Focus in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach

By Rafia Tasleem

Clay Craft India Forges Strategic Retail Partnerships to Expand Reach
Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State’s Clean Energy Future

By BNN Correspondents

Ørsted Suspends Major Offshore Wind Projects in New Jersey, Casting Doubt on State's Clean Energy Future
Litecoin Sees Unprecedented Surge in New Addresses; NuggetRush Gains Traction in Crypto Gaming

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Litecoin Sees Unprecedented Surge in New Addresses; NuggetRush Gains Traction in Crypto Gaming
Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a ‘Smart Port’

By Muhammad Jawad

Mongla Port Authority Launches e-Payment System: A Step Towards a 'Smart Port'
Latest Headlines
World News
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
4 mins
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
5 mins
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
5 mins
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
6 mins
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
7 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
7 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
7 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
8 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
9 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
48 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app